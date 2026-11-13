Spain vs England predictions, tips and Nations League preview

Football betting tips: Nations League 1.5pts Harry Kane to score anytime at 2/1 (General) 0.5pt Kane to score 2+ goals at 14/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Kane hat-trick at 80/1 (bet365) 1pt Kane 1+ assists at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Sunday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

England did just about enough against Croatia at Wembley to mean Sunday's clash in Madrid is winner takes all. Unfortunately for the Three Lions, stakes aren't quite as high as they were two-and-a-half years ago in Berlin. Rather than playing for the right to be crowned European champions, it is for the dubious honour of being champions of Nations League Group A3. I say dubious because Italy's impressive victory over France has blown the seeding wide open, meaning there is now the growing possibility of the reward for a group winner being a meeting with Zinedine Zidane's side in the quarter-finals (as well as one of Spain or England).

For Thomas Tuchel's men this remains an important match as they continue to move on from their World Cup disappointment. Spain have now won 12 successive matches and are on a staggering 43-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with the only blemish a defeat on penalties by Portugal in the final of this competition 18 months ago. It therefore makes absolute sense that the hosts are general 4/6 favourites. Luis de la Fuente's men have shown some weaknesses in this campaign, though, with their previously watertight defence keeping just one clean sheet in five matches. Were England at full strength the 13/5 about them in the draw no bet market would be of real interest, but a defence unrecognisable from the World Cup - with Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Djed Spence and Nico O'Reilly all missing - looked especially clunky on Thursday. While there could be a couple of changes to that backline there is still enough doubt to avoid the 1x2. Instead it makes sense to take the rare large prices about HARRY KANE.

The England captain scored from the spot on a night when he broke Peter Shilton's record of 125 appearances, an occasion made all the more special by him lifting the Ballon d'Or to supporters before kick-off. It was his seventh goal in this season's Nations League and his 25th in 27 matches under Tuchel. He is 2/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME, 14/1 TO SCORE 2+ GOALS and 80/1 for a HAT-TRICK, unheard of prices for a man with his record. In six of the last 13 matches in which Kane has scored for his country he has done so multiple times. While it may seem a stretch to do so against the world and European champions, he was a missed penalty away from a brace in a thoroughly entertaining reverse fixture. If this match is anything like September's five-goal thriller, and there is little reason to think it won't be, we could get a real run for our money.

ICE COLD ❄️



Morgan Rogers puts the Three Lions in front in the 24th minute 🙌#England #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/lMCf51fP7F — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 12, 2026