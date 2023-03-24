Spain host Norway in their opening Euro 2024 qualifying match. Liam Kelly previews the game and has three selections to back.

Football betting tips: Euro 2024 qualifying 1.5pts Over 5.5 Spain corners at 3/4 (PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook) 0.5pts Gavi to score anytime at 8/1 (Unibet, BetUK) 0.5pts Dani Ceballos to score anytime at 11/1 (Unibet, BetUK) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A new era starts for Spain as former U21 coach Luis de la Fuente takes over the national side, replacing Luis Enrique as the man in charge of a talented team. His first match will take place at La Rosaleda in Málaga, facing a Norway side that are significantly weakened by the news that Erling Haaland will miss out through injury. It undoubtedly makes the hosts heavy favourites to win their Euro 2024 qualifying opener, as evidenced by the short prices available about Spain.

How Spain will set up under new direction is, to me at least, intriguing. It appears as though Luis de la Fuente will incorporate a 4-2-3-1, playing with a double pivot in midfield. They are certain, however, to continue their accustomed domination of possession, and it's possible this new system will create some space in wide positions. Norway will surely be happy to funnel Spain into those areas, too. As a result, OVER 5.5 SPAIN CORNERS makes appeal at 3/4 with PaddyPower and the Betfair Sportsbook. CLICK HERE to back 6+ Spain corners with Sky Bet Two pokes at an anytime goalscorer for the home side are also of interest considering Spain's coaching change.

The absence of Pedri through injury makes Luis de la Fuente's midfield choice quite difficult, especially in the more advanced role to help the sole striker. DANI CEBALLOS is a solid candidate to fill the gap given his history with the new boss, so the 5/1 at bet365 with the option to void if he didn't start was intriguing. However, Ceballos is the bet at a standout 21/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME at Unibet and BetUK, which unfortunately comes without the option to void. The price is too big to pass up, though. CLICK HERE to back Dani Ceballos to score anytime with Sky Bet Additionally, GAVI TO SCORE ANYTIME looks a little high should he, as expected, occupy the wide left attacking spot in La Roja's new system. CLICK HERE to back Gavi to score anytime with Sky Bet At 8/1 with the same bookmakers, putting Barcelona's pocket rocket in the staking plan makes sense.

Spain v Norway best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Over 5.5 Spain corners at 8/11 (bet365, Unibet)

0.5pts Gavi to score anytime at 8/1 (Unibet, BetUK)

0.5pts Dani Ceballos to score anytime at 11/1 (Unibet, BetUK) Score prediction: Spain 3-0 Norway (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1000 GMT (24/03/23)