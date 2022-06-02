Alvaro Morata put the home side in front after 25 minutes, finishing off a sweeping counter-attack started in the centre circle by Bernardo Silva.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench for the visitors shortly after the hour mark but it was fellow substitute Goncalo Guedes who supplied the low cross for Horta to fire in the equaliser with eight minutes remaining.

In the other game in group A2, Jan Kuchta and a 58th-minute own goal from Djibril Sow saw the Czech Republic beat Switzerland 2-1, Noah Okafor having cancelled out Kuchta’s opener just before half-time.