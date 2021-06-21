Euro 2020: Tactical previews of final group stage games including Czech Republic v England

Alex Keble provides tactical insight final round of Euro 2020 group stage fixtures, including Czech Republic v England.

Czech Republic v England: New midfield combinations needed 20:00 BST, Tuesday on ITV

Wembley Stadium - London, England A dour 0-0 draw with Scotland isn’t disastrous. Ultimately England’s tournament will be defined by how they perform against the stronger nations in the knock-out rounds, and those games will require a different formation, tactical style, and starting 11 to the one Gareth Southgate used for the Scotland game. When expected to dominate possession England are struggling – but they will become a counter-attacking team when it matters.

Nevertheless England can’t afford to enter the knock-out stages without any momentum, and to play a third consecutive game at half-pace would be energy sapping, psychologically speaking. The main tactical issue against Scotland was an inability to progress the ball with purpose through central midfield, because without a coherent plan in the middle of the park Scotland could easily sit back and soak up pressure. CLICK HERE for Jude Bellingham's player profile on Infogol Southgate needs to give the likes of Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson a chance in the team, as well as give more detailed instructions to Mason Mount about where exactly to play. It is unlikely this will happen in the space of a few days, but even so England should scrape through with three points here – assuming Southgate loosens the reins and gives minutes to Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho. CLICK HERE to back England to win and under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet

READ: How Scotland gave England a reality check

Croatia v Scotland: Perisic v Robertson the key battle 20:00 BST, Tuesday on ITV 4

Hampden Park - Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland have given themselves an outside chance of qualification but must beat Croatia in their final game to go through to the last 16. Fortunately, their tactical setup is well suited to the challenge: Steve Clarke can once again sit back in a deep-lying and compressed 5-3-2 and anticipate this ageing – and pedestrian – Croatian midfield will pass the ball back and forth, making little progress. In that respect it should follow the pattern of the 0-0 draw with England, given that Croatia just can’t get going in this tournament and needed a brilliant strike from Ivan Perisic to rescue a point against Czech Republic. CLICK HERE for Ivan Perisic's player profile on Infogol Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic are slowing things down too much to really hurt the Scottish defence, and yet with Clarke needing three points he will have to open up at some point. That’s when the game’s key battle, Perisic versus Andrew Robertson, becomes interesting. Robertson created five chances in the first game (the most in a single match by any player at Euro 2020 so far) but couldn’t get up the pitch against England. The Liverpool defender will need to push on more and, supported by Kieran Tierney, attempt to make use of the spaces behind Perisic. Working together, there is every chance the two of them will pull it off. CLICK HERE to back Scotland/Draw on double chance with Sky Bet

Portugal v France: Count the counter-attack 20:00 BST, Wednesday on BBC One

Puskás Aréna - Budapest, Hungary It took Portugal 84 minutes to break down Hungary, and while France were held to a draw in Budapest, it tells us they are not at their best when expected to dominate the ball and probe for spaces. Consequently France’s conservative setup and focus on counter-attacking football should stump the Portuguese; Cristiano Ronaldo is severely limited by a crowded penalty area, while Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes both looked a little lost when attempting to play through a sea of bodies. CLICK HERE for Bruno Fernandes' player profile on Infogol At the other end, the quick breaks we saw in France’s opener – when Paul Pogba fed Kylian Mbappe in behind – should return for this one, primarily because 38-year-old Pepe is clearly vulnerable to the speed of the young France forward. A lot will rest on the ability of Danilo Pereira and William Carvalho to shield their defenders and cut off the passing lanes from Pogba to Mbappe. It is unlikely they will be able to do so, leading to a fairly simple France win. CLICK HERE to back France to win with Sky Bet