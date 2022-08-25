Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Southampton's Armel Bella-Kotchap

Southampton v Manchester United tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
16:55 · THU August 25, 2022

Manchester United head to Southampton looking to back up their vital MNF win. Liam Kelly previews the game, picking out two best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2.5pts Southampton Over 10.5 total fouls conceded at 3/4 (Unibet)

1.5pts Armel Bella-Kotchap 1+ total shots at 5/6 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

So, Monday Night Football.

Was the 2-1 win over Liverpool a flash in the pan performance from Manchester United or the beginnings of a long-awaited improvement from a club in dire straits?

I'm not inclined to not guess either way at the moment, but there is credence behind the idea that United were a good match-up for the shorthanded Reds.

Latest Sky Bet offer

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: BT Sport 1

Southampton 7/2 | Draw 29/10 | Manchester United 8/11

Erik ten Hag's side head back on the road for this one, however, facing a Southampton side that, like Brentford and Brighton before them, will want to get in the face of United from the off.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's men perhaps don't press with the same intensity as they have in previous seasons, but it is clearly the way to approach a game against this opposition at the moment.

With that in mind, the 3/4 available at Unibet for OVER 10.5 TOTAL FOULS CONCEDED by SOUTHAMPTON makes appeal at a line lower than expected.

The Saints conceded 15 fouls in a spirited league win at Leicester last weekend and a surprisingly high 16 in an easy 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Cambridge. Maybe kicking into a pressuring gear after totals of six and nine against Spurs and Leeds respectively.

Playing with a high press against a Ten Hag side set up to build from the back is a good situation for fairly innocuous fouls to be made by the hosts.

Another bet of interest is ARMEL BELLA-KOTCHAP 1+ TOTAL SHOTS, on offer at 5/6 with Sky Bet.

Southampton's new behemoth at centre-back has started the last two Premier League games, recording a shot in each of those appearances.

Armel Bella-Kotchap shot map | Premier League 2022/23

United still look a little suspect from set-pieces, and the apparent absence of Harry Maguire from Ten Hag's preferred line-up only makes them look weaker from such situations.

Bella-Kotchap is more than capable of taking advantage to win a header. If Southampton return to a three-at-the-back formation, he's also shown he is willing to move forward and have a pop from distance.

Southampton v Manchester United score prediction and best bets

  • 2.5pts Southampton Over 10.5 total fouls conceded at 3/4 (Unibet)
  • 1.5pts Armel Bella-Kotchap 1+ total shots at 5/6 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Southampton 1-2 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct 1630 BST (25/08/22)

Sporting Life Acca
ALSO READ: Sporting Life's Saturday 3pm Accumulator

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS