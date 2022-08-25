Manchester United head to Southampton looking to back up their vital MNF win. Liam Kelly previews the game, picking out two best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2.5pts Southampton Over 10.5 total fouls conceded at 3/4 (Unibet) 1.5pts Armel Bella-Kotchap 1+ total shots at 5/6 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

So, Monday Night Football. Was the 2-1 win over Liverpool a flash in the pan performance from Manchester United or the beginnings of a long-awaited improvement from a club in dire straits? I'm not inclined to not guess either way at the moment, but there is credence behind the idea that United were a good match-up for the shorthanded Reds.

Erik ten Hag's side head back on the road for this one, however, facing a Southampton side that, like Brentford and Brighton before them, will want to get in the face of United from the off. Ralph Hasenhüttl's men perhaps don't press with the same intensity as they have in previous seasons, but it is clearly the way to approach a game against this opposition at the moment. With that in mind, the 3/4 available at Unibet for OVER 10.5 TOTAL FOULS CONCEDED by SOUTHAMPTON makes appeal at a line lower than expected.

The Saints conceded 15 fouls in a spirited league win at Leicester last weekend and a surprisingly high 16 in an easy 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Cambridge. Maybe kicking into a pressuring gear after totals of six and nine against Spurs and Leeds respectively. Playing with a high press against a Ten Hag side set up to build from the back is a good situation for fairly innocuous fouls to be made by the hosts. Another bet of interest is ARMEL BELLA-KOTCHAP 1+ TOTAL SHOTS, on offer at 5/6 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Armel Bella-Kotchap 1+ total shots with Sky Bet Southampton's new behemoth at centre-back has started the last two Premier League games, recording a shot in each of those appearances.

United still look a little suspect from set-pieces, and the apparent absence of Harry Maguire from Ten Hag's preferred line-up only makes them look weaker from such situations. Bella-Kotchap is more than capable of taking advantage to win a header. If Southampton return to a three-at-the-back formation, he's also shown he is willing to move forward and have a pop from distance.

Southampton v Manchester United score prediction and best bets 2.5pts Southampton Over 10.5 total fouls conceded at 3/4 (Unibet)

1.5pts Armel Bella-Kotchap 1+ total shots at 5/6 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Southampton 1-2 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct 1630 BST (25/08/22)