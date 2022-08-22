Mo Salah ensured a tense finish when nodding home with ten minutes remaining, but Liverpool were unable to create a significant opportunity to secure a point as United held on.

Jadon Sancho's cool finish put United in front at the break, a position from which they'd never lost to Liverpool in the Premier League, and defeat seemed out of the question when Marcus Rashford doubled their advantage.

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool • xG: 1.49 - 1.57 Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford with the goals. A huge three points for Erik ten Hag’s side. #MUFC | #LFC pic.twitter.com/gwFBuorMef

It means that Liverpool find themselves at double-figure odds for the Premier League on Betfair Exchange, only marginally shorter in the betting than Arsenal. At the final whistle, United could be backed at around 50/1, with Manchester City trading at 1.4 (2/5).

For the third time this season, Liverpool won the xG battle, albeit this time only marginally as United made the most of their chances to get their campaign – and the Erik ten Hag era – off and running at last.

United find a response

United had started the weekend bottom of the table after their four-goal humbling at Brentford compounded the home loss to Brighton, but Ten Hag’s side responded with a display of determination, aggression and skill.

Sancho showed remarkable composure when putting the hosts ahead and Rashford extended their advantage early in the second half, with Ten Hag’s men holding out for victory after Salah reduced the deficit late on.

It was a nervy conclusion but getting over the line underlined the turnaround in character and performance from last weekend’s loss at Brentford, as well as last season’s humiliations home and away to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

New signing Casemiro will have liked what he saw and was introduced to the Old Trafford faithful before kick-off – but that move was never going to take the edge off United fans’ protests against their despised owners.

Thousands marched to the match and anti-Glazer chants provided a constant backdrop to Monday’s match without detracting from their support of the team, who responded with a quality performance.

Anthony Elanga hit a post and soon set up Sancho to coolly score in a first half that ended with Lisandro Martinez preventing Bruno Fernandes from scoring an own goal.