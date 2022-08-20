Sporting Life
Harry Kane's goal earned Spurs a hard-fought win against Wolves

Premier League xG: Expected goals scorelines for Gameweek 3

By Sporting Life
14:49 · SAT August 20, 2022

We round up the weekend's Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and some noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.
  • This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

Harry Kane created Premier League history as his goal gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over Wolves.

The England captain headed home in the second half to score for the 185th time in the Premier League, taking him above Sergio Aguero to fourth in the all-time list of scorers.

Harry Kane Premier League

It was Kane's 250th in all competitions for Spurs, earning a win which extends their unbeaten start to the season.

The hosts couldn't get near the Wolves goal for much of the first half, only recording their first shot in the 45th minute. The away side, on the other hand, peppered the opposition goal in the opening 45 minutes, albeit with speculative efforts (12 shots equating to 0.56 xG).

Antonio Conte's side were much improved after the break and the pressure was eventually rewarded in the 64th minute as Kane entered the record books.

Perisic flicked Son’s cross on and Kane nodded home from close range to overtake Aguero in the list of all-time scorers, with Andrew Cole next in his sights on 187.

