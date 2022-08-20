The England captain headed home in the second half to score for the 185th time in the Premier League, taking him above Sergio Aguero to fourth in the all-time list of scorers.

It was Kane's 250th in all competitions for Spurs, earning a win which extends their unbeaten start to the season.

The hosts couldn't get near the Wolves goal for much of the first half, only recording their first shot in the 45th minute. The away side, on the other hand, peppered the opposition goal in the opening 45 minutes, albeit with speculative efforts (12 shots equating to 0.56 xG).

Antonio Conte's side were much improved after the break and the pressure was eventually rewarded in the 64th minute as Kane entered the record books.

Perisic flicked Son’s cross on and Kane nodded home from close range to overtake Aguero in the list of all-time scorers, with Andrew Cole next in his sights on 187.