2pts Manchester City win to nil at 11/10 (BetVictor, Boylesports)
The Saints snapped a run of three straight defeats by claiming victory away at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, but now they face a Manchester City side that appear to have found their groove.
The visitors come into this one off the back of a double-header against Chelsea, winning them both by an aggregate of 5-0. City have won six of the last nine League Cups and will be keen to take the next step towards adding another to their collection by qualifying for the semi-final at the expense of Southampton.
Nathan Jones has been under a mountain of pressure lately after a string of disappointing results and so the FA Cup win will have been a welcomed result. They still conceded the majority of possession in the fixture and it appears inevitable that the travelling Citizens will see the lion's share at St. Mary’s.
Southampton are struggling for goals as it is and despite the fact that they have scored in nine of their 11 home matches across all competitions, they are unlikely to create many, if any, glorious goal-scoring opportunities against Pep Guardiola’s men. The Saints have also conceded in every single match on home soil across all competitions this season and it could be a case of when, not if, Manchester City hit the back of the net.
There could be a number of changes for both outfits, but as we saw against Chelsea, it doesn’t matter who plays for the Sky Blues, they are head and shoulders above everyone else. The visitors have kept clean sheets in exactly half of their league away games so far this term and they should be to keep another against a Saints outfit that are not in a good place right now.
The Citizens are heavy favourites coming into this tie and are a best price of 1/4 to head back north with a victory which is simply too short to be backing. However, backing MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN TO NIL gives us a generous price of 11/10 which makes plenty of appeal.
The hosts are at the foot of the Premier League table and survival has to be the primary objective. As such, could Nathan Jones ring the changes here? Either way, expect another dominant display from the English Champions as they book their spot in the semi-finals by winning to nil.
Score prediction: Southampton 0-3 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct 1700 GMT (09/01/23)
