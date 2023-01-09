The Saints snapped a run of three straight defeats by claiming victory away at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, but now they face a Manchester City side that appear to have found their groove.

The visitors come into this one off the back of a double-header against Chelsea, winning them both by an aggregate of 5-0. City have won six of the last nine League Cups and will be keen to take the next step towards adding another to their collection by qualifying for the semi-final at the expense of Southampton.

Nathan Jones has been under a mountain of pressure lately after a string of disappointing results and so the FA Cup win will have been a welcomed result. They still conceded the majority of possession in the fixture and it appears inevitable that the travelling Citizens will see the lion's share at St. Mary’s.

Southampton are struggling for goals as it is and despite the fact that they have scored in nine of their 11 home matches across all competitions, they are unlikely to create many, if any, glorious goal-scoring opportunities against Pep Guardiola’s men. The Saints have also conceded in every single match on home soil across all competitions this season and it could be a case of when, not if, Manchester City hit the back of the net.