Ondrej Kudela has been provisionally suspended for one match

UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Ondrej Kudela and Glen Kamara.

By Sporting Life
15:13 · TUE April 06, 2021

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara and Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela after investigating racism claims.

Kudela has been handed a one-match provisional suspension while UEFA investigate allegations of racist abuse levelled against him by Kamara.

Slavia had earlier stated that the Czech international defender would not be travelling to London for their Europa League clash with Arsenal this week because of illness.

The Czech leaders denied Kamara’s claims and accused the Finland midfielder of punching Kudela after their 2-0 victory at Ibrox on March 18.

A UEFA statement added: “Further information about this case will be made available once the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has taken a decision in due course.”

Police Scotland are also investigating the allegations against Kudela and Slavia filed a criminal complaint against Kamara.

