Europa League betting tips: Slavia Prague v Rangers best bets and preview

1pt Over 3.5 Goals at 11/4 (UNIBET)
Rangers are right back to business following their Scottish Premiership title win at the weekend, wrapping that up nice and early before making a real push at the Europa League trophy.
Steven Gerrard's side were completely dominant in their domestic season, with an exceptionally solid defence being the staple of an outstanding title win, conceding just nine goals in 32 league games.
However, their Europa League campaign has been a stark contrast. Rangers have advanced through the competition impressively, but their matches have been wide-open, entertaining affairs.
They beat Royal Antwerp 9-5 on aggregate in the last round, creating and conceding plenty of scoring chances.
In fact, five of the eight matches involving Rangers in the UEL this season have seen four goals or more, so it's a surprise to see OVER 3.5 GOALS priced so highly for this game.
Slavia Prague have shown real quality in this competition, too.
Prior to knocking out Leicester in the Round of 32, Slavia advanced from their group fairly comfortably thanks to some excellent home form.
They looked far more likely to win their home leg against Leicester, and averaged 2.17 expected goals for (xGF) per game across their three Group C home matches.
Much like their opponents here, Slavia Prague hold a massive lead in the table domestically, remaining unbeaten in 22 games and sitting 11 points clear of rivals Sparta.
As advertised by the wins against Leicester and Bayer Leverkusen, the Czech side represent a tough out in this competition. If Rangers are as open as they have been previously in the Europa League here, they will be punished.
Score prediction: Slavia Prague 3-1 Rangers (Sky Bet odds: 18/1)
Odds correct at 1530 GMT on 09/03/21
