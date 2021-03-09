Europa League betting tips: Slavia Prague v Rangers best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Slavia Prague v Rangers 1pt Over 3.5 Goals at 11/4 (UNIBET) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Rangers are right back to business following their Scottish Premiership title win at the weekend, wrapping that up nice and early before making a real push at the Europa League trophy. Steven Gerrard's side were completely dominant in their domestic season, with an exceptionally solid defence being the staple of an outstanding title win, conceding just nine goals in 32 league games.

Rangers are the UEL entertainers However, their Europa League campaign has been a stark contrast. Rangers have advanced through the competition impressively, but their matches have been wide-open, entertaining affairs. They beat Royal Antwerp 9-5 on aggregate in the last round, creating and conceding plenty of scoring chances. In fact, five of the eight matches involving Rangers in the UEL this season have seen four goals or more, so it's a surprise to see OVER 3.5 GOALS priced so highly for this game. Click here to back Over 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet Slavia Prague have shown real quality in this competition, too. Prior to knocking out Leicester in the Round of 32, Slavia advanced from their group fairly comfortably thanks to some excellent home form.

Slavia Prague in the 2020/21 Europa League

They looked far more likely to win their home leg against Leicester, and averaged 2.17 expected goals for (xGF) per game across their three Group C home matches.

Much like their opponents here, Slavia Prague hold a massive lead in the table domestically, remaining unbeaten in 22 games and sitting 11 points clear of rivals Sparta. As advertised by the wins against Leicester and Bayer Leverkusen, the Czech side represent a tough out in this competition. If Rangers are as open as they have been previously in the Europa League here, they will be punished.

Slavia Prague v Rangers score prediction and best bets Over 3.5 Goals at 11/4 (UNIBET) Score prediction: Slavia Prague 3-1 Rangers