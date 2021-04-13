Europa League betting tips: Slavia Prague v Arsenal best bets and preview

All the action happened late on at the Emirates last week, with Nicolas Pepe breaking the deadlock for the Gunners in the 86th minute, before Tomas Holes scored a header with mere second left on the clock.

Slavia Prague scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser against Arsenal in the first leg of this tie last week, giving the Czech side that all-important away goal and setting the second leg up perfectly.

Arsenal certainly had the better of the game in the first leg, creating a few really good scoring opportunities, particularly in the second half, but Slavia Prague are a tough nut to crack, and their knowhow really came to the fore late on.

That away goal puts the Czech champions-elect in a strong position coming into this fixture, with a clean sheet enough to see them progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

Beating Slavia on home turf is no mean feat either, with the Czech side unbeaten at home in both the league and the Europa League this season, playing 18 games without defeat across both competitions at the Eden Arena this term.

They have conceded just five home goals all season in the Czech First League, and just three in their five games in the Europa League, keeping a clean sheet in three of those European fixtures.

Huge game for Arteta

Arsenal ended a four-game winless run with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sheffield United on Sunday evening, but they face a far sterner task as they travel to Prague.

There is a lot riding on this match for Mikel Arteta, with Arsenal’s league position leaving plenty to be desired, and winning the competition looking the most realistic way of securing European football for the club next season.

As we have already witnessed from Slavia Prague in this competition this season though, they are ruthless when it comes to knockout football, and this is a familiar position for Jindrich Trpisovsky’s men.

Slavia drew their first leg matches with both Leicester and Rangers in the two previous rounds, before demonstrating consummate professionalism and nous to get the job done in the return fixture, winning both second legs by a scoreline of 2-0.

Slavia underestimated again?

Round after round in this competition Slavia Prague have been underestimated, something that has been highlighted by Sporting Life recently, correctly tipping them to beat Rangers in the last round, as well as making profit from the first leg of this tie by backing against an Arsenal win, and that looks to be the case once again here.

Bearing in mind a stalemate, or obviously a win for the Czech side, would be enough to send them through, a price of 15/8 for SLAVIA PRAGUE TO QUALIFY looks worth siding with, and even should Arsenal grab a 1-1, we still have the possibility of extra time and penalties.

Slavia Prague or Draw on the double chance market is currently even money, making a price of just below 2/1 for our selection very appealing, despite obviously losing the cushion of a high-scoring draw.