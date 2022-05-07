Luton and Sheffield United booked their places in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs following wins on the final day.

Both were in the driving seat heading into Saturday as they occupied 5th and 6th, and at no point did either drop out of the top-six.

The Blades were the headline grabbers with a huge win over champions Fulham - who had little to play for following confirmation of their title in midweek.

Paul Heckingbottom's side will face Nottingham Forest over two legs - they finished 4th following a 1-1 draw away at Hull.

There was a brief late spell where the fixtures were changed as Forest went 1-0 up in the 92nd minute. However, Hull equalised in the 94th to revert them back to how they were.

For Luton, Harry Cornick's goal just before half-time gave them victory over Reading. The Hatters striker pounced on an Ørjan Nyland error - the Reading goalkeeper unaware of Cornick's position when he rolled the ball out to clear.

They will come up against Huddersfield, who finished 3rd with a 2-0 win over Bristol City.

Middlesbrough and Millwall were the two hopefuls but both were beaten in away games. Even a win wouldn't have been enough given Luton and Sheffield United's results.

Sky Bet Championship play-offs semi-finals