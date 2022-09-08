Manchester United kicked their UEL campaign off with a home defeat to Real Sociedad and will be keen to bounce back. George Gamble picks out a best bet.

The hosts are not to be underestimated here, and they’re in a fine run of form having emerged victorious in all of their last three matches by way of a clean sheet. Meanwhile, Manchester United must be raring to go after a week off. Prior to that loss to Real Sociedad, the Red Devils were on a run of four successive victories.

Sheriff have consistently been punching above their weight over recent seasons in the elite European competitions, and next up they’ll look to claim another scalp by beating Manchester United. The Moldovan’s have won their last three matches and led 1-0 at the interval in each of those, so they’ll want to come flying out of the blocks. They’re the clear underdogs coming into this one but they defied that status last season when they beat Real Madrid in the Champions League and will be confident they can do so again. Erik ten Hag’s side have had plenty of time to mull over their opening loss to Real Sociedad as the passing of Queen Elizabeth II saw UK matches postponed over the weekend, giving them a week to assess what went wrong. The Red Devils narrowly won the expected goals battle at home to Real Sociedad but a changed side failed to create many clear cut chances (xG: MUN 1.16 - 1.07 RSO). Of the 15 shots they had, only three of them were on target. Ultimately they failed to break down a stubborn backline.

Harry Maguire comes in for a lot of criticism - sometimes rightly, sometimes harshly - but the data suggests the visitors are much more solid when he isn’t playing. Manchester United lost their opening two matches with him at the heart of the defence. He was then benched and they subsequently won their next four matches. He was brought in for the match against Sociedad and they lost once again. The English centre-back has lost every game he’s been involved in this season and is set to start once more. Manchester United are favourites and should find a way to score. But their defence is unconvincing to say the least, and if they underestimate Sheriff, it could be another tough night on the European stage. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is priced up at around 11/10 in places, which makes the 13/10 all the more appealing. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet

