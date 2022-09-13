West Ham travel to Denmark to face Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League. George Gamble has a best bet for the fixture.

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League 2pts Over 2.5 Goals at 8/11 (General)

West Ham United have already beaten Danish opponents en route to the group stages of this competition, victorious over Silkeborg’s rivals Viborg. The Hammers have been one of the UK sides given an extended break and it could be a blessing in disguise as David Moyes has had plenty of time to work with his side after an underwhelming start to the new Premier League campaign.

The hosts were defeated 1-0 by Anderlecht in their opening match in this edition of the UECL, but they were able to get back to winning ways as they won 1-0 against Aarhus in the Danish Superliga at the weekend. They play on artificial turf and they’ll hope that they can disrupt West Ham United when the Hammers visit Jysk Park. Kent Nielsen’s men have scored in all of their previous 10 competitive home games and they will be desperate to extend that run here. They’ll be aware that they’re overwhelming underdogs for this one and are a best price of 5/1 to claim victory against the Clarets. They were rather atrocious defensively against Anderlecht and they simply cannot afford to be as lacklustre at the back when they play against West Ham United. Silkeborg tried to maintain their defensive shape and hold a high-line against the Belgian outfit last time out but they were left exposed on more than one occasion and a side of West Ham’s quality will punish those errors.

The visitors will travel to Scandinavia with fresh legs and will want to continue their own scoring run having hit the back of the net in all of the last three matches and each of those was against superior opposition. It will be interesting to see what kind of side David Moyes decides to deploy and he'll want to be cautious given the risks of playing on an artificial surface. It isn't something they are used to but they still have the superior quality and will be hoping to lure the hosts into traps and capitalise on defensive errors. The visitors could potentially cover this line themselves here, but Silkeborg are frequent scorers on home soil and can also contribute to the count. At 8/11, OVER 2.5 GOALS has to be the standout pick ahead of this tie.