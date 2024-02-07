Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

When Sheffield Wednesday beat Hull City 3-1 on New Year's Day to claim a fifth win in their past eight Sky Bet Championship games, it seemed the 'Great Escape' was well and truly on for Danny Rohl's Owls.

However, they have picked up just one point from 12 since and come into this game on the back of two thumpings - a 4-0 nightmare at relegation and Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield last Saturday before a 4-1 FA Cup exit at Coventry in midweek.

The Owls remain eight points from safety and while time is still on their side to a degree, three points here looks an absolute must given a daunting trip to runaway league leaders Leicester is next on the agenda on Tuesday night.

Visitors Birmingham are still recovering from the failed Wayne Rooney experiment that dragged them into danger, although a win and a draw from Tony Mowbray's opening three league games in charge have kept them four points above the trapdoor.

What are the best bets?

Sorry, fans of either club, but the table indicates neither of you are particularly good. Which makes the outright outcome a difficult one to make a case for here. Blues are the better of two poor teams but their away record (W3 D2 L10) is awful.