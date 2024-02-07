Sporting Life
Krystian Bielik

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Michael Beardmore
16:42 · WED February 07, 2024
  • Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) is +22.4pts in profit for the 2023-24 football season

Football betting tips: Championship

1pt Kristian Pedersen 2+ fouls at 9/4 (Sky Bet)

1pt Krystian Bielik 1+ shots on target at 5/1 (Sky Bet)

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 5/4 | Draw 12/5 | Away 21/10

What is xG?

When Sheffield Wednesday beat Hull City 3-1 on New Year's Day to claim a fifth win in their past eight Sky Bet Championship games, it seemed the 'Great Escape' was well and truly on for Danny Rohl's Owls.

However, they have picked up just one point from 12 since and come into this game on the back of two thumpings - a 4-0 nightmare at relegation and Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield last Saturday before a 4-1 FA Cup exit at Coventry in midweek.

The Owls remain eight points from safety and while time is still on their side to a degree, three points here looks an absolute must given a daunting trip to runaway league leaders Leicester is next on the agenda on Tuesday night.

Visitors Birmingham are still recovering from the failed Wayne Rooney experiment that dragged them into danger, although a win and a draw from Tony Mowbray's opening three league games in charge have kept them four points above the trapdoor.

What are the best bets?

Sorry, fans of either club, but the table indicates neither of you are particularly good. Which makes the outright outcome a difficult one to make a case for here. Blues are the better of two poor teams but their away record (W3 D2 L10) is awful.

Instead, I've found religion. I'm a born-again Kristian/Krystian.

Former Blues defender KRISTIAN PEDERSEN arrived at Hillsborough in January on loan from Swansea and endured a chastening debut as the Owls were thrashed by the Terriers.

The Dane committed three infractions in that game and I'm enticed by the 9/4 on offer for him to concede 2+ FOULS, especially given players often have a point to prove against their former club.

In four starts this season for the Swans and his new side, he's infringed eight times, averaging two fouls per game. He's a bit rusty too, having not played much, but with the Owls short on defensive options, he's likely to start.

His near-name KRYSTIAN BIELIK intrigues me for a different reason. The big Blues defender has been regularly involved from an attacking standpoint recently, registering nine shots in his past nine games - with four of those on target.

Krystian Bielik shot map for Birmingham City

Against one of the Championship's worst defences, the huge 5/1 on offer for the Pole to record 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET looks very inviting, considering he's been testing the keeper virtually every other game and, as shown above, likes a pop from range.

BuildABet @45/1

  • Pedersen 2+ fouls
  • Bielik 1+ shots on target
  • 26+ match fouls

These two sides are among the worst four infringement-makers in the division, averaging 12.6 and 13.2 fouls per game respectively. Adding 26+ match fouls to our two headline selections creates a tasty 45/1 BAB.

Team news

Sheffield Wednesday's lengthening injury list is not aiding their cause and boss Rohl revealed this week that striker Josh Windass, replaced at half-time in a recent goalless draw with Watford, will be out for several weeks with a muscle injury.

Danny Rohl

He joins keeper Cameron Dawson, Marvin Johnson, Juan Delgado, Dominic Iorfa, John Buckley and Callum Paterson in the treatment room. Ex-Blues defender Kristian Pedersen, on loan from Swansea, should return after being cup-tied on Tuesday.

Birmingham will still be without goalkeeper John Ruddy (calf) who missed the weekend defeat at West Bromwich Albion. Neil Etheridge will again deputise between the sticks.

Deadline-day signing Alex Pritchard will be assessed after coming off at half-time of his debut against the Baggies with a tight calf, while Cody Drameh (toe) is touch-and-go. Dion Sanderson, Lukas Jutkiewicz, George Hall and Alfie Chang remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle; Valentin, Ihiekwe, Bernard, Pedersen; Palmer, Bannan; Poveda, Ugbo, Gassama; Cadamarteri

Birmingham City: Etheridge; Laird, Bielik, Long, Bacuna; Dozzell, Sunjic; Miyoshi, Pritchard, Dembele; Stansfield

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday are winless in their last four home league games against Birmingham (D2 L2) since winning 3-0 in February 2017.
  • Birmingham City are looking for their first league double over Sheffield Wednesday since the 2017-18 season.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have picked up 23 points from 30 Championship matches this season, their lowest at this stage of a league campaign since 2002-03 (23), when they were relegated from the second tier.
  • Birmingham City have won seven points from their last five away league games (W2 D1 L2), following a run of eight consecutive defeats on the road.
  • Blues striker Jay Stansfield has been directly involved in three goals in his last four away league appearances.

Odds correct 1630 GMT (07/02/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

