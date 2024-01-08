Sporting Life
Tony Mowbray's Sunderland are trending positively

Birmingham: Tony Mowbray replaces Wayne Rooney as manager

By Sporting Life
10:22 · MON January 08, 2024

Birmingham have appointed former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray as manager on a two-and-half-year contract.

He becomes Blues’ third manager of the season following Wayne Rooney's short-lived tenure.

Rooney replaced John Eustace with the club sixth in the Championship but was sacked 83 days later following a run of two wins from 15 saw them drop to 20th.

Mowbray, 60, himself was sacked in December after 15 months in charge despite guiding Sunderland to the play-offs last season.

“I am excited to be joining Birmingham at this time. I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch and start working with this talented group of players," said Mowbray.

“My focus is on building their confidence, delivering results, and giving Blues’ fans a team they can be excited by and proud of.

“I know from personal experience how passionate Bluenoses are, home and away, and I’m looking forward to having their full support for the team starting on Saturday at home to Swansea.

“Tom Wagner (chairman) and Garry Cook (chief executive) have outlined the ambition for the club. I can’t wait to get started and play my role in helping to make it a reality.”

