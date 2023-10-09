Sheffield Wednesday next manager odds: Danny Rohl favourite for job

The Owls sacked Xisco as last week after he failed to win any of his 12 matches in charge.

The German was reportedly interviewed for the Owls job in the summer when Xisco Munoz was appointed.

Rohl, 34, has also worked in assistant positions at RB Leipzig, Southampton and with Germany.

Caretaker Neil Thompson then oversaw a goalless draw at home to Huddersfield, who are now managed by Darren Moore - who left Wednesday in the summer despite securing promotion from League One following a play-off final victory over Barnsley following a disagreement with chairman and owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Xisco's dismissal is the latest twist in a turbulent period for the Owls after Chansiri responded to criticism by publishing a long statement last week threatening to withdraw all future funding from the club.

Whoever arrives at Hillsborough will take over a team bottom of the Sky Bet Championship with just three points after 12 games.

