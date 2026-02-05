Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough tips, predictions, best bets and match preview

Football betting tips: Championship 3pts Over 2.5 goals at 17/20 (William Hill) 0.5pt Alan Browne to score anytime at 17/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Middlesbrough are second in the Championship on goal difference. That’s where they’ll be by the time Monday’s clash with Sheffield United kicks off unless leaders Coventry have lost by 11 goals against Oxford on Saturday afternoon. It's hard to believe Boro were 10 points behind the Sky Blues at the end of November and had a goal difference 27 worse off than Frank Lampard’s side. In the 12 league games since, Boro have reeled them in and trimmed that goal difference down to a measly 10, all while there's been a change in the dugout. It feels like a lifetime ago when Rob Edwards jumped ship for Wolves but if anything, his replacement has improved the side. In total, Kim Hellberg has overseen 13 league games (W9 D1 L3) and taken the second most points in the league over that period.

Monday’s hosts rank a close third over that same sample, no side has scored more than Sheffield United (29) with the Blades' games averaging just under 3.3 goals a game. They’ve been particularly rampant at Bramall Lane. Chris Wilder’s side have scored three goals in each of their last five matches in S2 and six of their last seven. Over that seven-game period, all bar one of the games have gone OVER 2.5 GOALS obviously and United have only kept two clean sheets. Considering this, the 17/20 about overs has to be worth a tout. The bet has clicked in nine of Hellberg’s 14 games in charge in all competitions as well.

Sticking along similar lines, I think the ANYTIME GOALSCORER market is worth a look where ALAN BROWNE is priced at 17/2 for the visitors. The utility man has popped up with three goals in his last five appearances and also has an assist to boot. On paper, Browne’s been playing on the right of a midfield three recently but it’s hard to pin down exactly where he plays. What I do know is he ticks a lot of boxes for Hellberg in and out of possession and based on his career goals per 90 (0.13), he’s nearly two points too big to net on Monday.