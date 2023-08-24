Sheffield United vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Jack Grealish to have 1 or more right footed shots on target at 4/5 (PaddyPower, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 16/1 | Draw 13/2 | Away 1/7

News of the absence of Pep Guardiola has had little impact on the likelihood of Manchester City winning this game at Sheffield United. Guardiola will undoubtedly be missed, but the performances of Paul Heckingbottom's side alone can explain the long odds-on price for the reigning champions to leave Bramall Lane with a perfect record in this new Premier League season.

The Blades have shown little to suggest they're good enough to stay in the top tier in defeats to Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, creating few scoring chances and allowing plenty in both matches. On the other hand, Juanma Lillo takes charge of a City team that have been in full control of both their games, looking comfortable in a 1-0 win over Newcastle last time out despite many expecting them to be vulnerable.

What are the best bets? It's certainly difficult to envision anything other than an away win here, but with the price for City too short to get involved, plays on their likely domination is the way to go. Phil Foden's creative display and Julián Álvarez's goal against Newcastle shows how dangerous City can still be in all areas of the pitch in Kevin De Bruyne's absence, so shifting extra help to an unsure Sheffield United right side would be risky. JACK GREALISH can take advantage of any match-up in truth, and the 4/5 available for him to have 1 OR MORE RIGHT FOOTED SHOTS ON TARGET makes appeal. CLICK HERE to bet on Sheff Utd vs Man City with Sky Bet Grealish has been noticeably keen to get shots away when cutting inside in City's last two games versus much better opposition, attempting six against Sevilla and Newcastle (two on target, four blocked).

Manchester City's Jack Grealish has a shot against Newcastle

With the above in mind, Ben Osborn would be a solid candidate to be shown a card at a price of 17/2 if he remains as a stand-in at right wing-back. I'll leave it off the staking plan as George Baldock and/or Jayden Bogle could return for the Blades, but keep an eye on the starting line-ups.

BuildABet @ 17/1 Jack Grealish 2+ shots on target

Anel Ahmedhodžić to be shown a card

Phil Foden to score or assist

30+ Sheffield United booking points CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Only three players received more yellow cards than Anel Ahmedhodžić's total of 12 in the Championship last season. He's already been in the book and committed four fouls this term, looking a good candidate to be carded up against the likes of Grealish and Erling Haaland. Manchester City will be piling on the pressure and Phil Foden's seven open play chances created versus Newcastle last weekend shows they're still a danger from anywhere on the pitch. He's fancied to get a goal involvement against lesser opposition. Score prediction: Sheffield United 0-3 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Team news

Yasser Larouci is expected to replace Max Lowe for the hosts if the wing-back doesn't return from injury in time. Lowe is set for a late test, along with George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Oli McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison. Sheffield United are still without five more players, too, including John Fleck and Rhian Brewster. Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones remain on the sidelines for Manchester City, but Bernardo Silva may be ready to feature at Bramall Lane after recovering from illness.

Predicted line-ups Sheffield United: Foderingham; Ahmedhodžić, Egan, Robinson; Osborn, Norwood, Souza, Larouci; Hamer, Traoré, Osula Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovačić, Foden; Grealish, Álvarez, Haaland