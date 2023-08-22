Pep Guardiola will be absent for Manchester City's next two games after undergoing a back operation. The club announced that their treble-winning manager had been "suffering with severe back pain for some time" and flew to Barcelona for surgery on Tuesday. He is expected to miss the game away at Sheffield United on Sunday and Fulham at the Etihad next weekend. Assistant manager Juanma Lillo will take charge in Guardiola's absence. He returned to the club in the summer following a spell leading Qatar Stars League side Al Sadd.

Pep Guardiola has today undergone a routine operation on a back problem.



Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon. — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 22, 2023

In a statement, the club said: "The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona. "In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep’s return. "He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon." City have won both of their opening two games of the Premier League season.