Sheffield United vs Bristol City tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet Will appear here...

Sheffield United made a mockery of the pick 'em style odds for victory in the first leg. The bookmakers priced both the Blades and Bristol City at 17/10 to secure the advantage at the clichéd half-time point in the tie. A 3-0 thrashing putting one foot and four-and-a-half toes in the final.

Harrison Burrows slots home a penalty after Rob Dickie is sent off for bringing down Kieffer Moore ⚽️🟥 pic.twitter.com/yseCHuoTEp — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 8, 2025

Much discussion surrounded the 'controversy' of Rob Dickie's red card just before the break, with Harrison Burrows firing the Blades into the lead from the resulting penalty. That, though, more like forced controversy. The desire for a talking point. A defender making two clear attempts to drag a player down before looking to win the ball the textbook definition of a red in that situation. "It's a disgrace," the verdict of Robins boss Liam Manning. He even revealed they had discussion with Kevin Friend at the PGMOL about the refereeing appointment. That in itself also revealing how they're very much not in the frame of mind for a comeback.

"I think it's a DISGRACE!" 😡



Bristol City head coach Liam Manning was NOT HAPPY with the decision to send Rob Dickie off 😳 pic.twitter.com/fCvwEOlzL3 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 8, 2025

A sense of injustice will be there. But putting it simply, they were outplayed. Joe Williams may have crashed the crossbar with a fierce first-half effort yet the visitors always looked like they were going to strike at some stage. The red card's given them an excuse. Ultimately, it was a game which played out like a meeting of two teams who finished the regular season 22 points apart. Just because a team needs to win, it doesn't mean that they will win. I expect that to be the case again on Monday night.

What are the best bets? I found Chris Wilder's reaction after the final whistle an interesting one. He made clear to his Sheffield United players that they needed to acknowledge the travelling support but also ensured it was brief, instructing everyone to return to the changing room less than 30 seconds later. "We were straight off the pitch because the game isn't done. That was our approach. It was a professional performance and now it's up to them to come at us," he told Sky Sports.

He'll be drilling home that point to his players across the weekend. SHEFFIELD UNITED TO WIN on the night is a very appealing 21/20. CLICK HERE to back Sheffield United to win with Sky Bet The third goal going in on Thursday night probably influenced the price a bit, though they've demonstrated not only in the first leg but across the course of the season that they are just a better team. United lost just twice against teams sat below them at home throughout the regular season - 15 of the 21 ended in victory which included meetings with play-off participants Coventry and Sunderland. Given the Robins' desperate situation, I'll also back SHEFFIELD UNITED HT/FT at 9/4. CLICK HERE to back Sheffield United HT/FT with Sky Bet City need a goal as early as possible if they are to complete an incredibly unlikely comeback, but my gut feeling is that Wilder will be drilling into his players the benefits of striking soon to completely kill off the tie.

Team news

Ben Brereton Diaz could return to the Sheffield United squad

Sheffield United were without Ben Brereton Diaz and Femi Seriki for the first leg victory but the duo could return on Monday night. However, given their commanding lead, Wilder may be tempting into keeping both as fit as possible for the final at Wembley. Oliver Arblaster remains a long-term absentee and is likely to be picked up by the Sky Sports cameras enjoying the contest with the fans. Rhys Norrington-Davies is also out. Bristol City defender Dickie is suspended following his red card and he'll also miss the final if they do the unthinkable and turn things around. Williams was forced off through injury and could be replaced in the XI by George Earthy who came on for him on Thursday night.

Predicted line-ups Sheffield United XI: Cooper; Choudhury, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows; Brewster, Vini Souza, Peck, Hamer; Campbell, Moore. Bristol City XI: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Pring; Hirakawa, Bird, Knight, McCrorie; Earthy, Mehmeti, Wells.