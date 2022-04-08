There's a huge game in the Championship as play-off hopefuls Sheffield United take on automatic promotion hunters Bournemouth. Joe Rindl has the preview and the best bet.
1pt Over 2.5 goals at 53/50 (Unibet)
Since Paul Heckingbottom was appointed manager on November 25, no team has picked up more points in the Championship than Sheffield United’s 41.
The Blades have turned Bramall Lane into a fortress, having not lost at home since the 44-year-old took the helm. It’s an impressive run that includes eight wins from 10 and eight clean sheets.
Last time out they added to their impressive home form with a crucial 1-0 win over play-off rivals Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night.
They were deserved winners too, edging the expected goals battle 1.05 to 0.86.
Now the Yorkshire outfit will be hoping to record back-to-back wins for the first time since February.
Second-placed Bournemouth have a six-point lead over Huddersfield in third and still have two games in hand over the Cherries.
Though catching leaders Fulham (11 points ahead of the Cherries having played one game more) seems unlikely, Scott Parker’s side will know a win at the Blades will be another step closer to cementing their automatic promotion status.
Last time out the visitors suffered their first defeat in six matches, losing to West Brom 2-0 after conceding twice in the first 12 minutes in the West Midlands.
Saturday’s early kick-off means Bournemouth will be hoping to bounce back on another long away encounter, less than 72 hours since they last played.
Backing Sheffield United at home does appeal, although Bournemouth's impressive run does turn me off slightly.
The Cherries have won the xG match-up in each of their past nine encounters, including in their match against the Baggies last time out.
Bournemouth are averaging 1.79 Expected Goals For per league game this season and conceding 1.07.
When you add in Sheffield United's stats of 1.41 xGF and 1.10 xGA, going for goals and backing OVER 2.5 GOALS at 53/50 with UNIBET appears the bet to make.
Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-2 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
