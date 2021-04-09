Premier League betting tips: Sheffield United v Arsenal best bets and preview

Arsenal will have their sights perhaps set on the final Europa League spot, currently sitting seven points behind sixth-place Tottenham, but a more realistic avenue into Europe would be winning the Europa League, particularly given doing so would see them qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Mathematically, it is still possible for Arsenal to finish in the top four, but again, it is highly unlikely.

Mathematically, it is still possible for Sheffield United to pull off the greatest of all great escapes, but it is highly unlikely.

Arsenal play this fixture between possibly the two biggest games of their season thus far, their two-legged Europa League quarter-final against Slavia Prague.

Arsenal conceded a late equaliser against the Czech outfit on Thursday evening, a potentially crucial away goal for a well drilled side, and they will need to be at their very best to get a result in the return leg.

Sheffield United are currently on a four-game losing streak in all competitions and have yet to pick up a point since Chris Wilder’s departure, not that they picked up a huge amount while he was still at the club.

The Blades have showed definite signs of life in their last two fixtures however, putting up a more than respectable performance against Chelsea in the FA Cup prior to the international break, before losing to Leeds by only a Phil Jagielka own goal last weekend.

Regular readers may be aware that Sheffield United were tipped in that fixture against their Yorkshire rivals, on the basis that they were overpriced, and a similar angle will be followed this week.

Sheffield United have been producing far more assured performances in recent weeks, and with Arsenal minds possibly already thinking about that upcoming trip to Prague, there could be something in this for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Sheffield United have gotten close to both Chelsea and Leeds in recent weeks, so the selection is for SHEFFIELD UNITED TO WIN (DRAW NO BET) at a price of 4/1 – that way our stake is returned should the match end in a draw.

Card market an interesting avenue

Sheffield United have averaged 1.6 yellow card per game when at home, the same amount as Arsenal have averaged on the road this season.

This puts us on the threshold of 30+ booking points in this match, but a more scrutinising look at the numbers gives reason to believe that there could be far less cards than that in this game.

Sheffield United have already hosted five of the “traditional” big six at home this season, and only against Manchester United and Tottenham did they receive more than one yellow card.

Games against the more elite teams at Bramall Lane have seen few cards for the Blades, receiving no yellows against Manchester City and Liverpool, and just one against both Leicester and Chelsea.

The card line currently sits at 2.5, with Unders only available at as big as 6/5, so the fact that Sky Bet have price up UNDER 30 BOOKING POINTS at 6/4 means there could be value to be had, provided there is no red card.