Sheffield United offer new contract to star forward Iliman Ndiaye

Ndiaye was a key player in the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League last season and speculation has linked him to Marseille, but it is understood there has been no official approach from the Ligue 1 club.

The 23-year-old is entering the final 12 months of his current deal but has now been offered fresh terms, which are greatly improved, the PA news agency reports.

Ndiaye’s career has enjoyed a meteoric rise, with the Blades signing him from Boreham Wood in 2019.

He is now a Senegal international and was the subject of a £25million bid from Everton in the January transfer window, which his club rejected immediately.

The Blades’ offer to him signals their intent to keep him at Bramall Lane as they prepare for their return to the top tier after two seasons away.

Anis Ben Slimane is set to become their first signing of the summer as the Tunisia international is due to undergo the second part of his medical on Wednesday after a fee was agreed with Danish side Brondby.