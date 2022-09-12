After a 3-0 humbling on home soil at the hands of Real Madrid, Celtic take on Shakhtar Donetsk. George Gamble picks out a best bet.

Football betting tips: Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic 2pts Shakhtar Donetsk Draw No Bet at 13/10 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Shakhtar will be champing at the bit to get this match underway after obliterating RB Leipzig 4-1 on matchday one. They’re unbeaten so far this season across all competitions, have conceded just twice so far and they will believe that they can extend that undefeated spell when they welcome Celtic.

The Bhoys are back in Champions League action once again and come into this one after a week off since the 3-0 home defeat to current champions Real Madrid. They would probably have preferred to have played their match against Livingston this weekend to get that winning feeling back, but the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II saw last weekend’s matches across the UK postponed. Ange Postecoglou said he wouldn’t just sit back against Real Madrid and his side would have a go, but he may rethink that here as results are vital if they want to qualify from the group. The boss felt his side actually had the better chances against Los Blancos, however, according to Infogol’s xG metric, Real Madrid registered 2.54 xG compared to Celtic’s 1.07.

The hosts were incredibly efficient away at RB Leipzig and secured a 4-1 victory despite recording a lower xG than their German opponents. The Ukrainians are best priced at 23/10 to register a second successive victory in this competition, meanwhile, Celtic are a shade over evens. It should probably be a little bit closer than that, particularly given the hosts are on a winning run, are playing with confidence and are scoring with regularity. Whereas Celtic have kept just one solitary clean sheet across their last 33 proper Champions League away fixtures and have conceded at least two goals in all of their European away matches last term. It was good to see the Celtic faithful showing their support for their manager despite being 3-0 down last week, but I'm not sure they’re up to the level in this competition at times. The value is on the hosts but with most bookmakers pricing up Shakhtar Donetsk in the draw no bet market at 5/4, the 13/10 on the same selection makes plenty of appeal. CLICK HERE to back Shakhtar Donetsk Draw No Bet to win with Sky Bet

Shakhtar v Celtic score prediction and best bets 2pts Shakhtar Donetsk Draw No Bet at 13/10 (General) Score prediction: Shakhtar 2-1 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct 1530 BST (12/09/22)