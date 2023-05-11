Sporting Life
Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri

Sevilla v Juventus tips: Europa League semi-final best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
13:57 · TUE May 16, 2023

Sevilla host Juventus in the return leg of this Europa League semi-final tie. Liam Kelly previews the game and has two bets.

Football betting tips: Europa League

1.5pts Sevilla to win in 90 minutes at 7/5 (General)

1pt Lucas Ocampos to be shown a card at 11/4 (Unibet, BetUK)

  • Aggregate score: Sevilla 1-1 Juventus

There's no doubt that Sevilla will ultimately be disappointed with their 1-1 draw in the first leg.

The result looks a good one on paper, but the Spanish side dominated in Turin, only to be held by a 97th minute Juventus equaliser, leaving the tie in a tantalising position.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Sevilla 11/8 | Draw 11/5 | Juventus 19/10

Still, it's difficult to ignore large parts of the opening leg when it comes to picking a bet for this game. As a result, SEVILLA TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES looks value at a general 7/5.

Brandished the kings of the Europa League for some time now, Sevilla have completely turned around their season since the appointment of José Luis Mendilibar.

At risk of relegation from La Liga not long ago, Sevilla sit in the top half at this moment, looking much more organised as a defensive unit and threatening in attack.

Juventus have been rather unconvincing for much of the campaign and should find things extremely tough at the often raucous Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos

Another bet that catches the eye is LUCAS OCAMPOS TO BE SHOWN A CARD.

Back in favour under new management, Ocampos was taken off last week as a precaution. He's expected to make the line-up in Seville and rates a good bet to make the book.

The winger is rarely quiet from both an attacking and defensive sense. Despite playing just 1,183 minutes for Sevilla this season, Ocampos has been yellow carded seven times.

At 11/4 with Unibet and BetUK, his price looks too big in a game of such magnitude.

Sevilla v Juventus best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Sevilla to win in 90 minutes at 7/5 (General)
  • 1pt Lucas Ocampos to be shown a card at 11/4 (Unibet, BetUK)

Score prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Juventus (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Odds correct at 1400 BST (16/05/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

