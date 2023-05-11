Sevilla host Juventus in the return leg of this Europa League semi-final tie. Liam Kelly previews the game and has two bets.

There's no doubt that Sevilla will ultimately be disappointed with their 1-1 draw in the first leg. The result looks a good one on paper, but the Spanish side dominated in Turin, only to be held by a 97th minute Juventus equaliser, leaving the tie in a tantalising position.

There's no doubt that Sevilla will ultimately be disappointed with their 1-1 draw in the first leg. The result looks a good one on paper, but the Spanish side dominated in Turin, only to be held by a 97th minute Juventus equaliser, leaving the tie in a tantalising position.

Still, it's difficult to ignore large parts of the opening leg when it comes to picking a bet for this game. As a result, SEVILLA TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES looks value at a general 7/5. Brandished the kings of the Europa League for some time now, Sevilla have completely turned around their season since the appointment of José Luis Mendilibar. At risk of relegation from La Liga not long ago, Sevilla sit in the top half at this moment, looking much more organised as a defensive unit and threatening in attack. Juventus have been rather unconvincing for much of the campaign and should find things extremely tough at the often raucous Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Another bet that catches the eye is LUCAS OCAMPOS TO BE SHOWN A CARD. Back in favour under new management, Ocampos was taken off last week as a precaution. He's expected to make the line-up in Seville and rates a good bet to make the book. The winger is rarely quiet from both an attacking and defensive sense. Despite playing just 1,183 minutes for Sevilla this season, Ocampos has been yellow carded seven times. At 11/4 with Unibet and BetUK, his price looks too big in a game of such magnitude.