Servette vs Rangers betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Rangers head to Geneva with a slender advantage. The Gers raced to a 2-0 lead in the first leg, James Tavernier converting from the spot and Cyriel Dessers diverting home a pinpoint cross within 15 minutes.

They should have been three to the good but went into the interval only a goal up with Chris Bedia emphatical dispatching a penalty. The second half swung into the same pattern as the first, Rangers dominance. Servette had goalkeeper Joel Mall to thank for keeping the score modest. Michael Beale’s side built on that victory and brushed aside Livingston at the weekend but will need a stoic display if they are to progress. Rangers lose six from six in 22/23 Champions League

CHRIS BEDIA is in fine form. The frontman scored from the spot in the first leg and at the weekend in the Swiss Super League, meaning he has found the net in 12 of his last 14 competitive appearances. Given how this second leg is poised, the visitors will have to take the game to Rangers which is why their talisman appeals TO SCORE ANYTIME. His career goals per 90 average of 0.36 does make the general price of 7/4 a touch short, however, given the start to the season the Gers have made, I still think Bedia is worth a tout on Tuesday.

Both teams to score

Chris Bedia to score anytime

It looks like the perfect concoction of circumstances for cards. The stakes are high as it is the second leg of a Champions League qualifier, the game is well poised at 2-1 and the referee is Maurizio Mariani The Italian official has dished out 14 cards in three Champions League fixtures, four in the last qualifier he took charge of. Steve Rouiller looks the most likely candidate. He has picked up 33 cards domestically, a cards per 90 average of 0.23.

Team news David Douline was sent off at Ibrox for two bookable offences and will miss this game, this should see Samba Diba replace him in the middle of the park. Despite needing stitches for a head injury, Steve Rouiller has confirmed he will be fit for Tuesday’s action. Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Connor Goldson did not feature for Rangers at the weekend but should all be available for the second leg.

Predicted line-ups Servette: Mall; Vouilloz, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou; Kutesa, Diba, Cognat, Guillemenot; Fofana, Bedia Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Raskin, Jack, Cantwell; Lammers, Dessers, Danilo