Napoli v Juventus

The suburb of Fuorigrotta plays host to a clash between Serie A's top two on Friday evening as league leaders Napoli welcome Juventus, and, unsurprisingly, this will have huge ramifications on the race for the Scudetto.

A home victory will extend I Ciucciarelli's lead at the top to 10 points with the rest of the chasing pack in action over the weekend, while victory for the Old Lady leave them just four points off the pace, meaning we will have a title race on our hands.

At the beginning of October, Massimiliano Allegri's side looked a long way off it. At that point, nine games into the campaign, they had only won on three occasions.

Behind the scenes, the club lurched towards a crisis as Andrea Agnelli and the board stepped down at the end of November amidst the ongoing investigation into the club's finances.

On the pitch, Juventus' form began to pick up. Domestically, Allegri's side have won their last eight on the spin, beating Inter, Lazio and Udinese over that period, without conceding a single goal.

Their trip to Naples represents their sternest test of the season so far. Serie A's sweethearts' unbeaten run was only ended in their penultimate game, 16 matches into the season.

Luciano Spalletti's side are yet to taste defeat at home, winning 11 of their 12 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

However, given the magnitude of this fixture, and its ramifications, I think taking JUVENTUS +0.5 on the ASIAN HANDICAP is the play at the prices available, with 19/20 accessible on bet365.

The +0.5 Asian handicap is the same bet as double chance, but we can get a better price by taking the Asian line in this instance which is preferred.

A staggering aspect of Juventus' unbeaten run is that they have not conceded a single goal, not one, in eight games, that is 720 minutes of domestic football.

Over that period they have shipped an xGA of 4.17, that is as xGA per game of 0.52, and only one team has generated a total of over one.

The Old Lady have leaked 95 shots in that time but only 21 hit the target and their eight opponents only managed to carve out four 'big chances'.

To put that into perspective, Juve racked up an xG of 13.19, scoring 14 times from 113 shots and created 21 big chances in those games.