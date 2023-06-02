James Cantrill looks for winners from Serie A, picking out some best bets for the final slate.
Serie A’s relegation battle and the race for top six hinged on the Europa League final.
It sounds odd but it is true.
If Roma would have beat Sevilla on Wednesday evening, Jose Mourinho’s side would have secured Champions League football for next term rendering their final game of the domestic season pointless. To them at least.
As for SPEZIA, Roma’s opponents on Sunday, relegation looms. Locked on 31 points, the Little Eagles must better Verona’s result at the San Siro. If the two sides remain tied on points, their Serie A status will be decided by a relegation playoff.
Given the context, siding with the visitors at the Stadio Olimpico and backing them TO WIN appeals here.
Victory in Budapest in the UEL should have been Mourinho’s triumphant farewell for what has all in all been a successful stint in the Italian capital. Instead he looks to be going out with a whimper.
The special one only had a half fit Paulo Dybala, Tammy Abraham and Lorenzo Pellegrini at his disposal in Hungary and he spoke about the “dead tiredness” around the club, perhaps he was including himself in that statement.
Roma need a result this weekend to guarantee European football next campaign but the side and the supremo look sapped.
The defeat in midweek extended a run of only one win across a period of 10 games.
Score prediction: Roma 0-1 Spezia (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct at 1100 BST (02/06/23)
There is every chance Roma lose to Spezia yet still play European football next season. The only team that can catch them are Juventus, who look to have thrown in the towel.
Massimiliano Allegri said “our season finished in Sevilla.” Given his side's results since, that seems correct.
The Old Lady have lost their last two, they were thumped 4-1 at Empoli and defeated at home to Milan.
I’ll be having a go on an UDINESE WIN here, the 3/1 about a home win looks too big.
Score prediction: Udinese 0-2 Juventus (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Odds correct at 1115 BST (02/06/23)
VERONA must match Spezia’s result for a play-off or better it for to stay up.
Of Course, a draw may be good enough but victory in Milan guarantees them at least a shot at survival.
This is why it is worth disregarding their form and the fact they have been the second worst side on the road in the division this campaign.
This is a one of fixture and must be treated as such, the 18/5 about an away WIN is the bet.
With Champions League football secured the hosts have nothing to play for, and may even still be dwelling on their recent semi-final exit.
Score prediction: Milan 0-1 Verona (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct at 1130 BST (02/06/23)
