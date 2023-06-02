Roma v Spezia

James Cantrill (@JimmythePunt)

Serie A’s relegation battle and the race for top six hinged on the Europa League final.

It sounds odd but it is true.

If Roma would have beat Sevilla on Wednesday evening, Jose Mourinho’s side would have secured Champions League football for next term rendering their final game of the domestic season pointless. To them at least.

As for SPEZIA, Roma’s opponents on Sunday, relegation looms. Locked on 31 points, the Little Eagles must better Verona’s result at the San Siro. If the two sides remain tied on points, their Serie A status will be decided by a relegation playoff.

Given the context, siding with the visitors at the Stadio Olimpico and backing them TO WIN appeals here.

Victory in Budapest in the UEL should have been Mourinho’s triumphant farewell for what has all in all been a successful stint in the Italian capital. Instead he looks to be going out with a whimper.

The special one only had a half fit Paulo Dybala, Tammy Abraham and Lorenzo Pellegrini at his disposal in Hungary and he spoke about the “dead tiredness” around the club, perhaps he was including himself in that statement.

Roma need a result this weekend to guarantee European football next campaign but the side and the supremo look sapped.

The defeat in midweek extended a run of only one win across a period of 10 games.

Score prediction: Roma 0-1 Spezia (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Odds correct at 1100 BST (02/06/23)