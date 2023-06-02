Osasuna v Girona

Osasuna hold all the cards in the chase for the Europa Conference League place, sitting seventh in La Liga after an excellent season that has also seen them reach the Copa del Rey final.

Girona are one of the teams that can snatch the spot on the final day, however, and are a very dangerous attacking team. Indeed, only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have scored more this term.

Necessity is the order of the day in the 38th round of fixtures, so OVER 11.5 GIRONA SHOTS makes sense at a shade of odds-on.

It's a shot line that Girona have breached in 18 of their 37 matches in the league. Osasuna have allowed 12 or more attempts in 11 of their 18 home games thus far, too.

Needing a win to give themselves a chance to reach Europe, I expect Girona to sufficiently pepper the home side's goal in El Sadar.

Score prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Girona (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)