Liam Kelly searches for more value in the 38th and final round of La Liga fixtures, looking to finish a good season on a high.
1.5pts Over 11.5 Girona shots v Osasuna at 19/20 (Unibet)
1pt Celta Vigo to be relegated at 2/1 (PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook)
Osasuna hold all the cards in the chase for the Europa Conference League place, sitting seventh in La Liga after an excellent season that has also seen them reach the Copa del Rey final.
Girona are one of the teams that can snatch the spot on the final day, however, and are a very dangerous attacking team. Indeed, only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have scored more this term.
Necessity is the order of the day in the 38th round of fixtures, so OVER 11.5 GIRONA SHOTS makes sense at a shade of odds-on.
It's a shot line that Girona have breached in 18 of their 37 matches in the league. Osasuna have allowed 12 or more attempts in 11 of their 18 home games thus far, too.
Needing a win to give themselves a chance to reach Europe, I expect Girona to sufficiently pepper the home side's goal in El Sadar.
Score prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Girona (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Set to kick-off at 8pm BST, the La Liga survival is a fascinating one considering the use of head-to-head records over goal difference.
Cádiz, Getafe, Valencia, Almería, Celta Vigo or Real Valladolid could still drop to the Segunda.
Of the many possibilities, however, CELTA VIGO TO BE RELEGATED looks a bit of value at 2/1 with PaddyPower and Betfair's Sportsbook.
Most certainly in the worst form of any team in the fight, gaining just four points from their last nine league games, Celta are also in a difficult position when it comes to their record against the other teams in the relegation battle.
If they finish level with a team in 18th, Celta will go down if they are on the same points with;
Although Barcelona have nothing to play for, it's the hardest fixture of any team down in the dumps in terms of quality. Celta won't find it easy in the form they're currently in.
