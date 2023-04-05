James Cantrill hit a clean sweep to secure +6.71pts profit in Serie A last weekend. He has picked out two best bets.
2.5pts Both teams to score 'no' in Lazio v Juventus at 4/5 (Betvictor)
1pt Raphael Leao anytime goalscorer at 7/4 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power)
Only one domestic defeat at the Stadio San Paolo justified runaway league leaders Napoli’s price of 49/50 to beat Milan, when the sides met last Sunday.
Even with leading scorer Victor Osimhen sidelined, it was hard to foresee the 0-4 route Rossoneri inflicted.
It was a masterclass by Stefano Pioli and came amidst an awkward period for his side.
Including Sunday’s victory, Milan have only won a third of their last 12 league games, losing five times over that period.
It is not a surprise to see that dip in form coincides with RAFAEL LEAO’s quiet period.
Last season's MVP put an end to a barren spell of 12 games in all competitions at the weekend.
Cooly chipping over the onrushing Alex Meret to open the scoring, you would not have known that was his first goal since January.
He doubled his tally for the evening before the hour mark to hit domestic double figures for the campaign.
Such is the nature of the mercurial wingers game, his form tends to be streaky.
He failed to have a hand in a goal in his first two appearances of the season then went on to register 11 goals and assists over his next eight starts for club and country.
The Portuguese international then went four games before adding to his tally with goals in back-to-back matches. It was then five quiet games before a period of nine appearances in which he had a hand in six goals.
Leao then hit the aforementioned spell of 12 games in which he only mustered an assist.
With three goals and an assist in his last two games though, the attacker seems to be coming to the boil which is why his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals here.
Score prediction: Milan 2-0 Empoli (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct at 1130 BST (05/04/23)
Juventus made it seven wins from their last eight games domestically last weekend. Gianluca Mancini’s set piece goal for Roma is the only blemish on the Old Lady’s recent Serie A record, though they outshot La Giallorossi 14-6 and finished the game a man light.
Moise Kean scored the only goal of the game as they edged past Verona in Turin, though it was not enough to win the approval of manager Massimiliano Allegri, who stormed down the tunnel before the game ended.
Juve’s boss had some choice words at full time, unhappy his side had not put the game to bed.
That victory moved Juventus to within six points of the Champions League spots, an incredible feat considering their point deduction. ‘The teams ahead of us cannot keep losing can they?’ Allegri said in jest, if they do, his side will be ready to pounce.
Lazio are not giving them a sniff though.
Their victory at the Brianteo Stadium extended their unbeaten league run to six games, winning five games over that period, including a huge scalp in Naples.
Those results moved Maurizio Sarri’s side five points clear of 5th.
Lazio have not conceded a goal over that period and boast the best defence in the division.
Backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ has paid out in 61% of their league fixtures, including two thirds of their games against the Seven Sisters of Serie A.
Score prediction: Lazio 1-0 Juventus (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct at 1100 BST (05/04/23)
