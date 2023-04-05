2.5pts Both teams to score 'no' in Lazio v Juventus at 4/5 (Betvictor)

AC Milan v Empoli

Only one domestic defeat at the Stadio San Paolo justified runaway league leaders Napoli’s price of 49/50 to beat Milan, when the sides met last Sunday.

Even with leading scorer Victor Osimhen sidelined, it was hard to foresee the 0-4 route Rossoneri inflicted.

It was a masterclass by Stefano Pioli and came amidst an awkward period for his side.

Including Sunday’s victory, Milan have only won a third of their last 12 league games, losing five times over that period.

It is not a surprise to see that dip in form coincides with RAFAEL LEAO’s quiet period.

Last season's MVP put an end to a barren spell of 12 games in all competitions at the weekend.

Cooly chipping over the onrushing Alex Meret to open the scoring, you would not have known that was his first goal since January.

He doubled his tally for the evening before the hour mark to hit domestic double figures for the campaign.

Such is the nature of the mercurial wingers game, his form tends to be streaky.

He failed to have a hand in a goal in his first two appearances of the season then went on to register 11 goals and assists over his next eight starts for club and country.

The Portuguese international then went four games before adding to his tally with goals in back-to-back matches. It was then five quiet games before a period of nine appearances in which he had a hand in six goals.

Leao then hit the aforementioned spell of 12 games in which he only mustered an assist.

With three goals and an assist in his last two games though, the attacker seems to be coming to the boil which is why his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals here.

Score prediction: Milan 2-0 Empoli (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1130 BST (05/04/23)