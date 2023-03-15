James Cantrill looks for winners from Serie A, and he has a very familiar name among his selections.
2.5pts Victor Osimhen to score anytime in Torino v Napoli at 7/4 (bet365)
1pt Lazio to beat Roma at 19/10 (SBK)
0.5pts Amir Rrahmani to score anytime in Torino v Napoli at 15/1 (Unibet)
Napoli regained some composure at Serie A's summit last weekend with another major scalp, as Luciano Spalletti's side bounced back from a narrow defeat to Lazio with a win over Atalanta.
That victory was followed by an emphatic success over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, vanquishing any fears that I Ciucciarelli's first loss in 10 games was anything other than a blip. It also stands them in good stead for domestic and European silverware.
VICTOR OSIMHEN ended a drought of two games on Wednesday, the longest he has gone without a goal in six months, hitting a double against the Bundesliga boys.
Typically, the frontman was touted in this column twice during his barren spell. Over that period, the Nigerian international racked up seven shots, hit the woodwork and missed a 'big chance' (xG over 0.35).
There is a knack to punting, knowing when to back something and when to leave it and while I was late to the Osimhen party, I don't think it is winding down just yet and at 7/4, his price to SCORE ANYTIME certainly appeals here.
Torino built on a crucial victory over Bologna with another three points at Lecce and those back-to-back victories saw them climb into the top half of the table.
One thing Ivan Juric's side do lead the way in is poor defending from set pieces, only Cremonesse (11) have conceded more times from dead ball situations, then the Bull (9).
Coincidentally, they face the second best side in the division at scoring from them.
Juventus are the only Italian top flight team to find the net more times then (15) from set pieces than Napoli. Three of the Old Lady's four goals came via them when these sides recently met with Danilo and Bremer amongst the goals.
In eight games against Italy's big boys, Torino have conceded eight goals, 40% of which have come via set pieces.
Centre back, AMIR RRAHMANI looks the most likely candidate for Napoli.
The defender was amongst the goals in his side's last league game, doubling his last domestic tally for the season, and I fancy him to be amongst the goals once more. Backing him ANYTIME GOALSCORER is the play.
Score prediction: Torino 0-3 Napoli (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct at 1100 GMT (16/03/23)
It is the Derby della Capitale Sunday.
Roma came back down to earth with a thud following their victory over Juventus. It was a win that moved them into the top four and extended their sensational defensive record in 2023 in which they had not conceded a goal at the Stadio Olimpico since the turn of the year.
Sassuolo put an end to that, scoring four times to beat Jose Mourinho's side in a seven goal thriller.
On the road, La Giallorossi have not been so solid though.
In their 13 away games, Roma have shipped 16 goals, conceding in 77% of those matches.
They have only won one of their last six games away from the capital as well and have struggled against fellow big clubs all season long.
In the eight games against Juventus, Napoli, Atalanta, Milan, Inter and Lazio, Mourinho has only overseen two wins and lost on four occasions.
LAZIO got the better of them in their own backyard and I fancy them to complete their first double over their local rivals in over a decade, backing them to WIN.
Le Aquile's stalemate at Bologna last weekend was the first time they have dropped points in four games and saw them miss out on the chance to go second in the league.
However, Maurizio Sarri's side are a team for the big occasion, beating Napoli and thumping AC Milan recently.
Score prediction: Lazio 1-0 Roma (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct at 1800 GMT (15/03/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.