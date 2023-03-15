Torino v Napoli

Napoli regained some composure at Serie A's summit last weekend with another major scalp, as Luciano Spalletti's side bounced back from a narrow defeat to Lazio with a win over Atalanta.

That victory was followed by an emphatic success over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, vanquishing any fears that I Ciucciarelli's first loss in 10 games was anything other than a blip. It also stands them in good stead for domestic and European silverware.

VICTOR OSIMHEN ended a drought of two games on Wednesday, the longest he has gone without a goal in six months, hitting a double against the Bundesliga boys.

Typically, the frontman was touted in this column twice during his barren spell. Over that period, the Nigerian international racked up seven shots, hit the woodwork and missed a 'big chance' (xG over 0.35).

There is a knack to punting, knowing when to back something and when to leave it and while I was late to the Osimhen party, I don't think it is winding down just yet and at 7/4, his price to SCORE ANYTIME certainly appeals here.

Torino built on a crucial victory over Bologna with another three points at Lecce and those back-to-back victories saw them climb into the top half of the table.

One thing Ivan Juric's side do lead the way in is poor defending from set pieces, only Cremonesse (11) have conceded more times from dead ball situations, then the Bull (9).

Coincidentally, they face the second best side in the division at scoring from them.

Juventus are the only Italian top flight team to find the net more times then (15) from set pieces than Napoli. Three of the Old Lady's four goals came via them when these sides recently met with Danilo and Bremer amongst the goals.

In eight games against Italy's big boys, Torino have conceded eight goals, 40% of which have come via set pieces.