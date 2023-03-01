James Cantrill looks for winners from Serie A, picking out two best bets, starting on Friday night.
2.5pts Victor Osimhen to score anytime in Napoli v Lazio at 6/4 (bet365)
1pt Chris Smalling to be shown a card in Roma v Juventus at 6/1 (Sky Bet)
I am running out of superlatives to describe Napoli's unheralded campaign.
The Little Donkeys are on the cusp of a record shattering season and their first Scudetto in 33 years.
Who'd have thought it? Not me. Especially as their season began with three major departures.
Captain and talisman Lorenzo Insigne, all-time leading scorer Dries Mertens and defensive colossus Kalidou Koulibaly all departed for pastures new. The spine of the Partenopei had been ripped out.
Considering that, the job Luciano Spalletti has done this season has been phenomenal.
His sides haul of 65 points after 24 games at this stage of the season has only been bested by two teams, Inter 06/07 (66pts) and Juventus 18/19 (66pts).
No side in Europe's top divisions can match their points per game average (2.70) or top their goal difference (+41).
Central to this success has also been the form of frontman VICTOR OSIMHEN.
The Nigerian looks set to become the first African player to win the Capocannoniere award, five goals clear of any player in the league.
His goal at Empoli last Saturday was his 19th league goal and extending his hot streak to eight consecutive domestic matches, it also meant he has bagged 12 goals is as many games in all competitions.
In the form that he is in, it is no surprise to see Osimhen's ANYTIME GOALSCORER price odds-on in places, meaning the 6/4 available with bet365 is certainly worth a punt.
Score prediction: Napoli 2-0 Lazio (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct at 1000 GMT (01/03/23)
Juventus will be looking to extend their winning streak to five league games as they head to the capital on Sunday evening.
Since their defeat to Monza, Massimiliano Allegri's side have beaten Salernitana, Fiorentina, Spezia and Torino, scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets.
Their 4-2 victory in midweek saw the return of Paul Pogba, who made his first appearance since returning to Italy.
The former Manchester United man enjoyed a cameo from the bench and could start against his former manager in Rome.
Jose Mourinho's men are amongst the four teams gunning for the three remaining Champions League spots.
La Giallorossi sit in 5th, three points ahead of Atalanta in 6th and three behind Inter in 2nd as a defeat to Cremonese and a draw at Leece has seen them fall slightly off the pace.
They do not boast the best record against the big boys though, managing just one victory in seven games this season.
Tempers tend to fray in those games though, and Roma's card per game average against the traditional big seven is 2.7, against the rest of the league it is 1.7.
CHRIS SMALLING's price TO BE SHOWN A CARD certainly appeals at 6/1, the same bet is as short as 5/2 elsewhere.
The central defender has picked up five cards this campaign, making him Roma's second most carded player, and with a favourable referee appointment, he could add to this tally.
Fabio Maresca has the whistle, a man who is averaging over five cards per game in the Italian top flight this campaign.
Score prediction: Roma 1-1 Juventus (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct at 1000 GMT (03/03/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.