Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Tuesday's focus is on Victor Osimhen.

Age: 24

24 Position: Striker

Striker Club: Napoli

Napoli Country: Nigeria Reported interest in Victor Osimhen should excite Manchester United fans no end, especially as Napoli's star striker plays in a position of need. Leading the line as Napoli storm towards a Scudetto title, Osimhen has netted 16 times in in just 1,475 league minutes this season – a goal every 92.2 minutes in Serie A. Perhaps more impressive is the location of Osimhen's chances and sheer frequency of them. A total of 13.02 expected goals (xG) suggests this is no fluke season from a striker that has performed well for multiple campaigns now.

Shot selection also looks to be on point, averaging an astounding 0.19 xG per shot without the aid of penalties in Serie A this term. Only Erling Haaland can boast a better number in that metric across Europe's top five leagues. Add in a few outstanding performances in the Champions League this season, including one against Liverpool, and it's no surprise that Osimhen is one of the hottest properties in the world currently. Scoring goals is not Osimhen's only strength, though. A consistent thorn in the side of defenders, the 24-year-old has registered three assists from 1.61 expected assists (xA) and has almost certainly created more chances indirectly.