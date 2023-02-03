0.5pts Jean Daniel Akpa Akpro to be sent off in Roma v Empoli at 28/1 (bet365)

1pt Jean Daniel Akpa Akpro to be shown a card in Roma v Empoli at 8/5 (bet365)

Roma v Empoli

I am simply not having Roma at the minute, and will not go near them at 1/2, even with them at the Stadio Olimpico.

Jose Mourinho's side have lost their last two on the spin, a narrow defeat against run-away league leaders Napoli and a loss at home to a struggling Cremonese in the Coppa Italia.

La Giallorossi have only won four of their last 10 games in all competitions, though it is worth noting that the underlying data suggests Jose's side have been unfortunate this campaign, underperforming their xGD (21.58) by over 13 goals.

EMPOLI will come into this brimming with confidence. They are unbeaten in their last six, with only Inter Milan and Napoli taking more points over that period.

In that stretch, they have drawn against Lazio and Udinese and beaten Inter at the San Siro.

So, their chunky price in the DOUBLE CHANCE market is the play in Rome.

JEAN DEANIEL AKPA AKPRO has served us well of late, picking up bookings over the last two weekends, so it would be daft to not continue to back him with his price to be SHOWN A CARD holding.

The midfielder's card record in Serie A is unbelievably cynical.

The Ivorian has 18 in 51 appearances, giving him a cards per 90 average of 0.84 and directly translated into a price, that is 1/5.

The midfielder originally signed for Lazio in Serie A, Roma's Derby della Capitale rivals, and when he faced his old foe earlier this season for Empoli, he was sent off despite not starting the game.

Akpa Akpro was carded within a minute of coming on, then recieved a straight red for a tackle three minutes from time in a cameo that lasted 24 minutes. Backing a repeat RED CARD here at 28/1 appeals as a longshot.

Score prediction: Roma 1-1 Empoli (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1530 GMT (03/02/23)