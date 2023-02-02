Liam Kelly searches for more value in the next round of La Liga fixtures, looking to continue a profitable spell.

Real Sociedad v Real Valladolid Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Sunday

Real Sociedad 2/5 | Draw 7/2 | Real Valladolid 9/5 As mentioned in last week's La Liga tipping column, Real Sociedad are back on a roll, hitting the familiar form of previous successful seasons under Imanol Alguacil. That starts at the defensive end, an area that Reala have excelled in recently. After winning five in a row in the league while conceding just two goals, Real Sociedad earned a point in a goalless draw with Real Madrid at the Bernabéu last Sunday. Alguacil's side allowed an average of just 0.79 expected goals against (xGA) per game across those six matches, making REAL SOCIEDAD TO WIN TO NIL a value bet at odds-against, especially versus this particular opponent. CLICK HERE to back Real Sociedad to win to nil with Sky Bet

Real Valladolid are the worst team in La Liga when it comes to attacking numbers as an away side this season. In scoring only five goals in nine fixtures on the road, they've averaged a meagre 0.67 expected goals for (xGF) per game. A similarly poor defensive process makes it easy to envision a home win for Real Sociedad, and with the hosts proving to be tough to score on, backing them to do so with a clean sheet is the play against Real Valladolid. Score prediction: Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Valladolid (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct 1800 GMT (02/02/23)

Barcelona v Sevilla Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Sunday

Barcelona 3/10 | Draw 17/4 | Sevilla 9/1 I'm wholly unconvinced that two fairly comfortable home victories against Cádiz and Elche suggest that Sevilla are turning around their very disappointing campaign. Severe defensive frailties likely remain and should be exposed by the best team in the league at both ends of the pitch, especially with Robert Lewandowski back in the fold. Only four teams have conceded more than the 33.8 expected goals against (xGA) that Sevilla have shipped this season, and a trip to the Camp Nou should result in defeat.

Indeed, BARCELONA TO WIN WITH A -1 GOAL HANDICAP looks the way to go in this match-up. CLICK HERE to back Barcelona to win with -1 goal handicap with Sky Bet Barcelona could easily blow Sevilla away as an offensive force, but their defensive numbers offer encouragement when it comes to betting on Xavi's side to win by a two-goal or greater margin. Granted, Barca have been fortunate to concede just one single goal (a penalty) from 8.0 xGA in home games this term, but allowing an average of 0.89 xGA per game across those nine matches is still impressive.