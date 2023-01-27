0.5pts Ademola Lookman to score two in Atalanta v Sampdoria anytime at 9/1 (Boylesports)

1pt Jean Daniel Akpa Akpro to be shown a card in Empoli v Torino at 13/8 (bet365)

Empoli v Torino

I touted JEAN DANIEL AKPA AKPRO to be carded in Empoli's trip to the San Siro on Monday and he duly obliged within the first 35 minutes.

It left the midfielder plenty of time to get sent off and with Milan Skriniar picking up his second card before half-time the 28/1 punt looked like a real runner, however, Akpa Akpro did not merge for the second half.

Aided by that red card, Empoli edged past Inter with 19-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi scoring the only goal of the game.

Those three points moved Gli Azzurri to within one of Torino in Serie A, who sit in 8th.

Each of Il Toro's last three games have ended 0-1, with Saturday's visitors on each side of that result in their last two league games.

With Akpa Akpro's price holding, it is very much a case of rinse and repeat here by tipping Akpa Akpro to BE SHOWN A CARD.

Monday's booking was his 7th card of the campaign, a staggering feat considering two of those were red and he has only started four games!

It took his Serie A tally up to 17 in 51 appearances, giving him a cards per 90 average of 0.84. To put that into perspective, if he was priced purely of that figure, the Ivorian would be 2/10.

Matteo Marcenaro has the whistle at the Carlo Castellani Stadium, a favourable official for cards.

In the seven Serie A matches he has overseen over the past few seasons, he has brandished an average of six cards per game.

In the four matches he has taken charge of this season, Marcenaro has dished out four red cards which is why a JEAN DANIEL AKPA AKPRO RED CARD is worth doubling down on.

Score prediction: Empoli 1-0 Torino ( Sky Bet odds: 7/1 )

