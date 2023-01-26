Sporting Life
La Liga: Weekend best bets and previews

La Liga tips, best bets, predictions and previews: Matchday 19 picks

By Liam Kelly
17:43 · THU January 26, 2023

Liam Kelly searches for more value in the next round of La Liga fixtures, looking to continue a profitable spell.

Follow @LiamKellyTTA on Twitter

Football betting tips: La Liga

1pt Almería to score first v Espanyol at evens (Sky Bet, Coral)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Latest Sky Bet offer

Almería v Espanyol

Notorious slow starters Espanyol may well have won their last two games as the first scorers but it's worth backing them to slip back into old habits in this one.

Indeed, ALMERÍA TO SCORE FIRST looks value at an even-money price.

Espanyol conceded first in 13 of their opening 16 La Liga matches this season, often making slow starts. In Almería, they face a team that have outperformed expectations and pick up points at home.

Friday's hosts have won five of the nine games played in Almería, gaining 16 of their 19 points at home.

Although Almería are winless in the past four league fixtures, an easing of the schedule should be beneficial to a team that have continued to create chances throughout that run — averaging 1.41 expected goals for (xGF) per game.

Score prediction: Almería 2-1 Espanyol (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Odds correct 1800 GMT (26/01/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS