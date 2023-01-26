Almería v Espanyol

Notorious slow starters Espanyol may well have won their last two games as the first scorers but it's worth backing them to slip back into old habits in this one.

Indeed, ALMERÍA TO SCORE FIRST looks value at an even-money price.

Espanyol conceded first in 13 of their opening 16 La Liga matches this season, often making slow starts. In Almería, they face a team that have outperformed expectations and pick up points at home.

Friday's hosts have won five of the nine games played in Almería, gaining 16 of their 19 points at home.

Although Almería are winless in the past four league fixtures, an easing of the schedule should be beneficial to a team that have continued to create chances throughout that run — averaging 1.41 expected goals for (xGF) per game.

Score prediction: Almería 2-1 Espanyol (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Odds correct 1800 GMT (26/01/23)