As Serie A returns follows its break for the mid-season World Cup, George Gamble selects his best bets for what is a packed programme.

Salernitana v AC Milan Kick-off time: 11:30 GMT, Wednesday

Salernitana 6/1 | Draw 7/2 | Milan 4/9 Serie A resumes when Salernitana welcome second place AC Milan to Stadio Arechi on Wednesday. The hosts have not exactly been the surprise package of the season but they will be extremely happy with the fact they have a spot in the top half in their sights and currently sit 10 points clear of the relegation zone. Their consistency when it comes to hitting the back of the net is the main reason for that as they have successfully scored in six of their seven home matches. However, they have also shipped at least once in five of those seven and the only sides they managed to keep clean sheets against were Spezia and Sampdoria, teams that both reside in the bottom four. AC Milan are desperate to close the gap between themselves and Napoli at the top. With Napoli travelling to take on Inter, the Rossoneria must see this as a potential opportunity to narrow that gap if their city rivals can do them a favour. Milan haven’t exactly been watertight at the back, conceding in five of their seven away games and if they overcommit, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Salernitana continue their strong scoring run. As such, an exciting match with plenty of goalmouth action can be expected and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 10/11 looks to be a standout pick. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score with Sky Bet Score prediction: Salernitana 1-2 AC Milan (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Torino v Verona Kick-off time: 13:30 GMT, Wednesday

Torino 4/5 | Draw 13/5 | Verona 7/2/ Hosts Torino get their season back under way with a home match against Verona and know that a win could potentially put them closer to the European spots. They must fancy their chances considering the visitors have lost 12 of their 15 league fixtures so far this term and have conceded the most goals in the division. Verona already look like a side that’s down and out but new boss Marco Zaffaroni will be hoping that he can turn things around, especially with the next two matches being possibly the biggest of the season as they face fellow bottom-three side Cremonese in their next fixture. Zaffaroni's men have lost five of their seven away matches this term and have conceded at least twice in all of those five losses. It looks an all too real possibility that Verona will be handed their sixth successive away defeat and it would be anything but a surprise to see them concede two or more goals once again. The hosts have won five of the six home games when they’ve managed to hit the back of the net and considering Verona are yet to keep a single clean sheet on their travels, it looks as though a TORINO WIN is on the cards and the 5/6 available makes appeal. CLICK HERE to back Torino win with Sky Bet Score prediction: Torino 2-0 Hellas Verona (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Inter Milan v Napoli Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

Inter 13/10 | Draw 13/5 | Napoli 19/10 Arguably the most exciting clash of the Serie A restart, giants Inter Milan take on leaders Napoli at the San Siro and goals look inevitable. Inter’s home matches this term are averaging 3.3 goals per game and when you consider that Simone Inzaghi’s men are scoring an average of nearly three goals per match you understand how dominant they have been in front of their own fans. Meanwhile, Napoli have blown everyone away and remain the only unbeaten side in the league after winning 13 of 15 matches. They’ve successfully hit the back of the net at least twice in five of their seven away fixtures and will see this as an an opportunity to send a message by dispatching one of the strongest sides in Italy. However, Inter will be no pushovers and will be expecting to at least continue their run of scoring in every home game this season, if not win the game itself. Napoli, although scoring goals for fun, have shipped at least one goal in five of their seven away matches. This encounter promises to be a fierce match-up and goals look extremely likely as both are far more comfortable going forward, making the 10/11 available on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS look a solid pick. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals and BTTS with Sky Bet Score prediction: Inter Milan 1-2 Napoli (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)