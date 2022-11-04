Atalanta v Napoli

The cynosure of Italian football takes place on Saturday evening as leaders Napoli head to Bergamo to battle their closest contenders Atalanta.

The visitors look unstoppable, 12 games in and yet to taste defeat this season, a record only Real Madrid and PSG can boast in Europe’s top five divisions.

I Ciucciarelli brushed aside Sassuolo in their most recent game as Luciano Spalletti’s side strides out at the top of the league.

Victor Osimhen scored with his sides first shot, then helped himself to two more, bagging his first Serie A hattrick and drawing level with Marko Arnautovic on seven goals in the pursuit of the Capocannoniere.

With a hand in eight domestic goals this campaign, no doubt the Nigerian frontman will be key if Napoli are going to get a result on Saturday.

The five points in between La Dea and their first ever Scudetto looks quite a gulf to overcome, even at this early stage, however, a home victory would go a long way to doing so moving them to within two points of the helm.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side remained part of the conversation at the summit despite picking up their first set back of the campaign, a defeat courtesy of Lazio, in their penultimate game.

They dusted themselves off, bouncing back with a dominant display at Empoli.

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN doubled his side's lead, scoring his fifth league goal as the Englishman appears to be loving life in Italy.

This was the attackers fourth goal in his last five appearances since breaking into the side, he has been deployed as a forward, repaying the managers faith in with a cluster of sharp finishes.

The former Fox had six attempts against Empoli, averaging 2.4 per game as a striker and generating an xG of 2.85.

Given his scintillating form, his price to SCORE ANYTIME APPEALS here, especially considering the same bet is as short as 5/2 elsewhere.