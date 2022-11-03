1pt Under 0.5 First Half Goals in Real Betis v Sevilla at 7/4 (General)

Real Betis v Sevilla

If you're not familiar, El Gran Derbi is one of the highlights of the La Liga season. The city of Seville comes to a complete standstill.

Considering the stakes of such a fixture, we can expect a tight affair, especially when we look at the recent numbers of Real Betis and Sevilla.

As noted in last week's column, Real Betis are swiftly losing their label of great entertainers, but their newfound defensive solidity is serving Sunday's hosts well in the top-four race and leading to low-scoring games.

Matches involving Manuel Pellegrini's side have averaged only 1.71 goals and 2.06 expected goals (xG) per game across their last seven.