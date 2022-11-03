Sporting Life
La Liga: Weekend best bets and previews

La Liga tips, best bets, predictions and previews: Matchday 13 picks

By Liam Kelly
18:25 · THU November 03, 2022

After going 2/2 last weekend, Liam Kelly continues to look for more winners in La Liga, taking a particular interest in El Gran Derbi.

Football betting tips: La Liga

1pt Under 0.5 First Half Goals in Real Betis v Sevilla at 7/4 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet's latest offer for Sporting Life readers

Real Betis v Sevilla

If you're not familiar, El Gran Derbi is one of the highlights of the La Liga season. The city of Seville comes to a complete standstill.

Considering the stakes of such a fixture, we can expect a tight affair, especially when we look at the recent numbers of Real Betis and Sevilla.

As noted in last week's column, Real Betis are swiftly losing their label of great entertainers, but their newfound defensive solidity is serving Sunday's hosts well in the top-four race and leading to low-scoring games.

Matches involving Manuel Pellegrini's side have averaged only 1.71 goals and 2.06 expected goals (xG) per game across their last seven.

Real Betis recent form

Jorge Sampaoli has slightly improved the Sevilla defence since his appointment last month, but the visitors to the Benito Villamarin are struggling to create chances, averaging 1.08 expected goals for (xGF) per game across his short tenure.

With the above in mind, UNDER 0.5 FIRST HALF GOALS is the play that makes appeal in this match-up, available at 7/4 generally

Real Betis' last four matches have been goalless at half-time, while three of Sevilla's last six opening 45 minutes have ended under on the same line.

Given the sheer weight of this fixture in the city, it would be no surprise for the great derby to be nervy — at least in the first half.

Score prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Sevilla (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Odds correct 1830 BST (03/11/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

