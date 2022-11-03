After going 2/2 last weekend, Liam Kelly continues to look for more winners in La Liga, taking a particular interest in El Gran Derbi.
If you're not familiar, El Gran Derbi is one of the highlights of the La Liga season. The city of Seville comes to a complete standstill.
Considering the stakes of such a fixture, we can expect a tight affair, especially when we look at the recent numbers of Real Betis and Sevilla.
As noted in last week's column, Real Betis are swiftly losing their label of great entertainers, but their newfound defensive solidity is serving Sunday's hosts well in the top-four race and leading to low-scoring games.
Matches involving Manuel Pellegrini's side have averaged only 1.71 goals and 2.06 expected goals (xG) per game across their last seven.
Jorge Sampaoli has slightly improved the Sevilla defence since his appointment last month, but the visitors to the Benito Villamarin are struggling to create chances, averaging 1.08 expected goals for (xGF) per game across his short tenure.
With the above in mind, UNDER 0.5 FIRST HALF GOALS is the play that makes appeal in this match-up, available at 7/4 generally
Real Betis' last four matches have been goalless at half-time, while three of Sevilla's last six opening 45 minutes have ended under on the same line.
Given the sheer weight of this fixture in the city, it would be no surprise for the great derby to be nervy — at least in the first half.
Score prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Sevilla (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
