Serbia vs England tips, predictions and preview

The response to England's underwhelming start to life under Thomas Tuchel has been curious.

These matches mean nothing apparently, it was just the same under Gareth Southgate, who across three qualification campaigns since the 2018 World Cup led a team who scored four or more goals on 15 separate occasions, including a 10-0 win in San Marino.

Have England regressed? However much anyone would like to say they haven't, or that this span of matches are somehow irrelevant, the bare facts show the opposite.

The Three Lions hit rock bottom in 2016 after being knocked out of the Euros by Iceland. The World Cup qualifying campaign that followed (with the first match overseen by Sam Allardyce) saw them produce tentative displays that mirror what we are witnessing at the moment.

They ultimately topped a very weak group, doing so in a very dull fashion. England scored an average of just 1.8 goals per game, but kept eight clean sheets in their 10 fixtures, winning eight and drawing two games.

Southgate faced a banana skin away trip to Slovenia in his second match in temporary charge, a contest that ended goalless and helped lay the foundations for his team's successful qualification.

His successor faces a very similar situation.