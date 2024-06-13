Serbia vs England betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 14/1 Aleksandar Mitrović 1+ shots on target

Optimism. Optimism can be a strange thing. It is based more on the hopeful element of the word or confidence? Do we have faith in something happening because we genuinely believe it can or simply because we want it to? Optimism - the word that follows England before the kick-off of every major tournament, regardless of what's come before it. And yet, as the Three Lions head to Germany as the favourites to finally get their hands on the trophy, the belief is based on reality and not delusion.

This is what it's all been building to. The semi-final of 2018 and the final in 2020 (well, 2021) have demonstrated England's ability to secure deep runs in tournaments under Gareth Southgate's guidance. It's now or never for England's manager. Failure to win in July is likely to bring an end to a largely successful spell at the helm, even if it didn't deliver the trophy we've so desperately desired. In Serbia, there's a good chance to kick off their latest campaign with a win.

What are the best bets? England's opponents do possess a talented attack, yet their structure out of possession leaves them seriously vulnerable. A lack of a compact shape at the most recent World Cup saw them crash out at the group stage after conceding eight goals across their three games.

They did score five though, and they have every chance of capitalising on absentees in the England back line. You can get 10/11 on OVER 2.5 GOALS in the game, which seems a simple but appealing approach. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet There is 11/10 available for BTTS, but I'm willing to go 'safer' with the overs, simply on the fact that England may well end up covering this on their own. That Serbia shape is the reason why and a look into their qualifying results further underlines the issues.

The final six of their eight games saw the opposition find the net at least once, with Bulgaria and Hungary scoring twice in their games. A high-scoring tournament does have potential and this match-up should fall into the category of the games that helped that to happen. A side of England's attacking talent - and the scary depth it boasts - should strike a few times.

Team news Serbia opted to trial a back-four in their final friendly before the tournament - a 3-0 win over Sweden - which could potentially force them into a rethink for the meeting with England. The likelihood is they remain with the back-three system though, with two strikers starting in Aleksandar Mitrović and Dušan Vlahović. For England, John Stones should overcome illness to take up his position at centre-back, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be given a midfield role. Marc Guéhi is likely to be the Three Lions' starting left centre-back throughout the tournament.

Predicted line-ups Serbia XI: V. Milinković-Savić; Milenković, Veljković, Pavlović; Živković, S. Milinković-Savić, Lukić, Kostić; Tadić; Mitrović, Vlahović. England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Rice, Alexander-Arnold; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.