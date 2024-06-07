England betting tips: Euro 2024 verdict on Three Lions

Gareth Southgate takes charge of his fourth major tournament as England manager, with his first three delivering a fourth-placed finish, a runner-up finish and a quarter final elimination.

Expectations are high once again, with the Three Lions boasting plenty of talent and tournament experience, and they head the betting markets as the bookies' favourites. But how will they get on? And what are the best England-related bets? Our team give their verdicts.

Qualifying stats W6 - D2 - L0

22 goals scored - 4 goals against

Top scorer - Harry Kane (8)

Most assists - Bukayo Saka (3)

Most cards - Declan Rice (2)

Can England win it YES! Will they? NO! | Our Euro 2024 Predictions

Route to the final The four best third-placed teams going through makes the last 16 tricky to plot. Should England win Group C, they will face the third-placed team from one of Group D, E or F, which based on seeding and prices, would be Austria, Romania or Czechia. If the Three Lions win that game, they'll face the runners-up of either Group A or Group B in the quarter finals, likely Switzerland or Italy/Croatia, before a potential semi-final showdown with France. That is providing Les Bleus win their group. Should England fail to win Group C, finishing second, they could face Germany in the Round of 16 before Spain in the quarter-finals and possibly Portugal in the semis. Qualifying as a third-place team in Group C would see Gareth Southgate's side take on either Belgium or Portugal in the Round of 16.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD our free Euro 2024 wallchart

How far can England go? Joe Townsend - At the World Cup it always felt as though everything would hinge on a quarter-final with France; so it proved. With the duo likely to meet in the semi-finals, England’s young team should be better than in 2022. Sadly, so should France... Jake Osgathorpe - Unfortunately, I fear it will be semi-final heartbreak for England, once again falling short when coming up against a legitimately good team - likely France. Tom Carnduff - My bracket has England meeting Croatia in the quarter-finals - a strong tournament team who have shown their potential to go far. If the Three Lions get past them, it's France next. They'll do well to get to the final but I can't see it. James Cantrill - All the way. It’s natural progression as finalists in the last tournament. Gareth Southgate has a knack of learning from defeats, beating Croatia and Italy in the next competitive game after losses at major tournaments. So when we meet France in the semis, we’ll beat them and cruise to our first tournament win.

Player to back Joe Townsend - When BUKAYO SAKA was selected ahead of Jadon Sancho for England’s Euro 2020 opener there was quite an outcry; impossible to imagine now. The Arsenal the winger has averaged 3+ shots per league game this season and provided 30+ goal involvements in all competitions. Jake Osgathorpe - With Jude Bellingham likely to play as a number 10, bursting past a deeper-dropping Harry Kane, it wouldn't be a surprise to see BUKAYO SAKA being England's top scorer at the tournament. Three goals at the 2022 World Cup and four in Euros qualifying, he certainly steps up for the Three Lions. Tom Carnduff - HARRY KANE. Don't overthink it here: England's main man will be hoping to lead them to glory, and with two of their three group games looking very winnable, he has every chance of securing the Golden Boot. James Cantrill - TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD is odds-on to start the Three Lions first game against Serbia in midfield alongside Declan Rice. I’ll be keeping an eye on his prices to score and to assist because you would have to assume if he is playing further up the pitch, his offensive output will increase.