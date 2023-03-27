Scotland come into this clash off the back of a 3-0 victory over Cyprus on Saturday and whilst it may look like a solid win, the scoreline somewhat flattered the hosts as they required two late goals from Scott McTominay to put the result beyond all doubt.

Boss Steve Clarke noted that their performance was a little underwhelming and improvement would be required in this fixture.

Excluding play-offs, the hosts have won seven consecutive major tournament qualifiers and they’ll hope they can put on a show against giants Spain at Hampden Park.

Four of Scotland’s last five fixtures on home soil have seen at least three goals and given the fact that Steve Clarke’s side have scored in each of their last nine at home, they’ll back themselves to cause Spain plenty of problems.

It’s been 17 years since Scotland started a qualifying campaign for a major tournament with two successive wins when they beat the Faroe Islands and Lithuania prior to claiming a shock victory over France in 2006 and a win over Spain here would be a huge statement.