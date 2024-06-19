Scotland keep Euro 2024 hopes alive with Switzerland draw

Battling Scotland got their Euro 2024 campaign back on track with a tension-filled 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Cologne.

Steve Clarke and the Tartan Army wanted a reaction from the 5-1 Group A defeat by Germany on Friday and the start was certainly an improvement, with midfielder Scott McTominay’s shot in the 13th minute deflected in by Swiss defender Fabian Schar.

However, joy was replaced by despair in the 26th minute when returning Xherdan Shaqiri took advantage of an Anthony Ralston error to level with a world-class finish. Scotland had to work hard to contain Murat Yakin’s side but they did with intensity and determination, although the offside flag saved them twice from conceding, and they almost went ahead again when defender Grant Hanley hit the post in the second half. Clarke knew he had to get something from the game and he made one enforced change with centre-back Hanley in for the banned Ryan Porteous, while midfielder Billy Gilmour came in for Ryan Christie. Winning two corners in three minutes provided instant encouragement for the Scots, who took the lead after a swift counter. After the ball had been cleared from the Scotland penalty area, Gilmour set captain Andy Robertson free, he played in Callum McGregor and when the midfielder set up McTominay, he fired a shot at goal which Newcastle defender Schar diverted past his goalkeeper Yann Sommer, sparking mayhem among the Scotland supporters in the stands.

Switzerland steadied and began to probe, keeping Clarke’s side at full stretch. However, it was a horror mistake by Ralston which led to the equaliser, his blind pass going straight to Shaqiri whose first-time drive from distance flew past diving keeper Angus Gunn.

Musiala and Gundogan send Germany through Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan teamed up to send Germany into the knockout stage of Euro 2024 with a game to spare after a 2-0 victory over Group A rivals Hungary. Musiala opened the scoring with his second goal of the tournament before the break before Gundogan killed off hopes of a Hungarian fightback on a day when Julian Nagelsmann’s men were made to work for the three points in Stuttgart. Germany keeper Manuel Neuer had to race from his line within seconds of kick-off to deny Roland Sallai after the defence in front of him had been caught flat-footed, but opposite number Peter Gulacsi fielded Kai Havertz’s tame shot as the three-time European champions responded. Neuer’s goal came under threat once again with six minutes gone when the German defence failed to deal with Dominik Szoboszlai’s follow-up cross after his corner had been repelled, but this time Robert Andrich managed to block Bendeguz Bolla’s attempt. Gulacsi beat away a shot and Bolla headed away Andrich’s volley from the resulting corner with the hosts starting to impose themselves.

They took the lead with 22 minutes gone when Gundogan barged into and dispossessed Willi Orban before pulling the ball back for Musiala to score with the Hungarians appealing in vain for a foul on the defender. Marco Rossi’s men might have been level within four minutes but for Neuer’s save from Szoboszlai’s powerfully-struck free-kick, and Jonathan Tah made a vital 29th-minute intervention to deny the Liverpool midfielder amid a concerted response.

Hungary thought they had levelled in first-half stoppage time when Sallai pounced after Neuer had saved Orban’s header, only for an offside flag to halt his celebrations. Orban sliced an attempted clearance from Antonio Rudiger’s long-range shot over his own bar and Gulacsi made a good save to keep out Toni Kroos’ deflected effort as Hungary came under sustained pressure after the restart.

Barnabas Varga headed wastefully over from Sallai’s inviting 60th-minute cross after climbing above Rudiger, and his side was made to pay seven minutes later when Gundogan swept home Maximilian Mittelstadt’s cross to make it 2-0. Joshua Kimmich fired across the face of goal and substitute Leroy Sane forced another save from Gulacsi, although it took a late goal-line clearance by Kimmich to deny Orban a consolation goal.

Zero to Hero for Albania's Gjasula Klaus Gjasula struck five minutes into stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Albania against Croatia in Hamburg and keep alive their hopes of reaching the Euro 2024 knockout stages. The 2022 World Cup semi-finalists looked to have secured a fine comeback win after Andrej Kramaric scored in the 74th minute to cancel out Qazim Laci’s early goal for Albania, then midfielder Gjasula inadvertently turned the ball past his own goalkeeper two minutes later.

But with time almost up, Albania attacked down the left and the ball was crossed to Gjasula who fired left footed into the corner to stun Croatia and set up a tense finale to Group B. Albania took the lead after 10 minutes. Jasir Asani collected the ball wide on the right midway inside the Croatia half and launched a reaching cross that was met with a glancing header by Laci, his effort squeezing through the hands of goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and in at the near post. The advantage was nearly doubled on the half-hour mark when Kristjan Asllani went through but was denied by a superb low stop from Livakovic, then on the stroke of half-time the goalkeeper was again called upon to keep out Rey Manaj’s close-range header. Croatia began the second half with renewed urgency and should have levelled after 57 minutes when defender Josip Sutalo headed a near-post corner wide from two yards.

The equaliser finally arrived from Kramaric, the striker finding himself in space inside the penalty area from Ante Budimir’s pass and striking the ball through the legs of Elseid Hysaj. And minutes later they led, Budimir’s cutback was hit low at goal by Luka Sucic, his blocked effort rebounding into the net off the unfortunate Gjasula. Then when all looked lost, Gjasula redeemed himself in dramatic fashion, left free near the penalty spot to sweep the ball into the corner to save Albania.