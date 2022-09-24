Sporting Life
Ryan Christie: Scotland ace scores from penalty spot against Republic of Ireland
Ryan Christie: Scotland ace scores from penalty spot against Republic of Ireland

Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Tartan Army close in on Nations League promotion

By Sporting Life
22:06 · SAT September 24, 2022

Scotland are one point away from promotion to League A in the Nations League following a hard-fought 2-1 comeback win over Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park.

Irish skipper John Egan dampened Scottish optimism in the 18th minute when he fired the visitors ahead following a corner.

However, Jack Hendry levelled with a header four minutes after the restart as Steve Clarke’s side at last began to play and Ryan Christie slotted in a penalty with 10 minutes remaining to take Scotland two points ahead of Ukraine at the top of Group B1.

Scotland now need only a draw in their final fixture against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night to seal promotion to the Group A pots, which would also aid qualifying hopes for the next European Championships.

