Scotland 2-0 Gibraltar: Injury scare for Steve Clarke in comfortable win

Scotland suffered another Euro 2024 injury scare during a 2-0 warm-up victory over Gibraltar.

Leeds defender Liam Cooper limped off in the second half in Faro, two days after Lyndon Dykes was ruled out of the tournament with a training-ground ankle injury. However, the initial post-match prognosis is that Cooper is expected to shake off the knee knock that forced him off before Scotland travel to Germany on Saturday. Second-half goals from Ryan Christie and substitute Che Adams earned Scotland a much-needed win after they missed a series of early chances. Having lost Nathan Patterson, Aaron Hickey and Lewis Ferguson before naming his provisional squad, Clarke had four players missing from his match-day squad as they work their way back from injury – Stuart Armstrong, Scott McTominay, Ben Doak and John Souttar.

Clarke handed a debut to Bristol City right-back Ross McCrorie while James Forrest was back in the Scotland team for the first time since the previous European Championship finals. Norwich defender Grant Hanley made his first Scotland appearance since the victory over Spain in March 2023 and his first start in any game for three months. Scotland had gone seven games without a win before the trip to Portugal, a run which included five defeats and was their longest without victory for 19 years. There seemed fewer sure-fire ways to end that sequence than arranging a game against a team rated 203 in the world, who had conceded 41 goals in eight European qualifiers, including 14 against France in Nice. But, as Scotland fans know from harsh experience, things are not always that simple against the lower-ranked teams. They could have been if Clarke’s side had taken some of their early chances. Christie saw a 22-yard strike saved by debutant goalkeeper Jaylan Hankins before volleying over unmarked from Kenny McLean’s cross. Forrest also had a good chance but shot into the side net from Andy Robertson’s cutback, Lawrence Shankland was off target from two half-chances and McLean sent a free header over the bar.

