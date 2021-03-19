Football accumulator tips, advice and NAP: Seven Saturday selections, March 20

We scour the Sky Bet EFL Saturday fixtures and pick out seven strong candidates to help you build your 3pm accumulator, also picking out one best bet.

Football betting tips: Saturday best bet 2pts Sunderland to beat Lincoln at 10/11 (Sky Bet) (NAP) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

CLICK HERE to build your Saturday coupon

SUNDERLAND are flying along under Lee Johnson (W15, D7 L3) whose appointment looks like it could end their three-year stay in Sky Bet League One. Ten unbeaten (eight wins) for the Black Cats plays a Lincoln team in danger of unravelling having won once in eight, and twice in 11 matches. The home side should not be a shade under evens here. SUNDERLAND TO BEAT LINCOLN: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

There seems to be no stopping surprise package BARNSLEY, now unbeaten in 12, with nine wins from 10 league games. Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, cannot get going under new boss Darren Moore (W0 D1 L3), who's been unable to arrest a decline that's seen them collect one point from nine games. They look destined for Sky Bet League One. BARNSLEY TO BEAT SHEFF WED: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

CLICK HERE for our experts' best FA Cup tips

The Sky Bet Championship title is all but sewn up for NORWICH after a club record ninth straight win took them 10 points clear. They should have too much for a Blackburn side whose season is petering out after one victory from 11 games. NORWICH TO BEAT BLACKBURN: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

WATFORD have won eight from nine and like Norwich look increasingly likely to clinch an instant return to the Premier League. Birmingham were much-improved defensively to beat Reading in Lee Bowyer’s first game in charge and will make it tough, but they’ve won four in 20 for a reason. WATFORD TO BEAT BIRMINGHAM: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

In-form, play-off chasing FLEETWOOD, four wins and two draws in their last six, host struggling, rock-bottom Swindon, four straight defeats and 14 losses out of 20. Home banker, surely. FLEETWOOD TO BEAT SWINDON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

CLICK HERE for Saturday's Premier League tips

Five straight wins has taken HULL to the top of Sky Bet League One and with a superb chance of making an instant return to the Championship. Shrewsbury have tailed off of late, winning just one of their last five to slip down to 17th. HULL TO BEAT SHREWSBURY: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

BOLTON are on the charge in Sky Bet League Two, with an unbeaten run of 11 games (W9 D2) taking them into the play-off places. Walsall could hardly be suffering a more contrasting fate, as one win since December 19 has plunged them from promotion contention to relegation scrap. BOLTON TO BEAT WALSALL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon