Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has the Black Cats on the charge

Football accumulator tips, advice and NAP: Seven Saturday selections, March 20

By Joe Townsend
12:43 · FRI March 19, 2021

We scour the Sky Bet EFL Saturday fixtures and pick out seven strong candidates to help you build your 3pm accumulator, also picking out one best bet.

Football betting tips: Saturday best bet

2pts Sunderland to beat Lincoln at 10/11 (Sky Bet) (NAP)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

CLICK HERE to build your Saturday coupon

SUNDERLAND are flying along under Lee Johnson (W15, D7 L3) whose appointment looks like it could end their three-year stay in Sky Bet League One.

Ten unbeaten (eight wins) for the Black Cats plays a Lincoln team in danger of unravelling having won once in eight, and twice in 11 matches.

The home side should not be a shade under evens here.

There seems to be no stopping surprise package BARNSLEY, now unbeaten in 12, with nine wins from 10 league games.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, cannot get going under new boss Darren Moore (W0 D1 L3), who's been unable to arrest a decline that's seen them collect one point from nine games. They look destined for Sky Bet League One.

CLICK HERE for our experts' best FA Cup tips

The Sky Bet Championship title is all but sewn up for NORWICH after a club record ninth straight win took them 10 points clear.

They should have too much for a Blackburn side whose season is petering out after one victory from 11 games.

WATFORD have won eight from nine and like Norwich look increasingly likely to clinch an instant return to the Premier League.

Birmingham were much-improved defensively to beat Reading in Lee Bowyer’s first game in charge and will make it tough, but they’ve won four in 20 for a reason.

In-form, play-off chasing FLEETWOOD, four wins and two draws in their last six, host struggling, rock-bottom Swindon, four straight defeats and 14 losses out of 20.

Home banker, surely.

CLICK HERE for Saturday's Premier League tips

Five straight wins has taken HULL to the top of Sky Bet League One and with a superb chance of making an instant return to the Championship.

Shrewsbury have tailed off of late, winning just one of their last five to slip down to 17th.

BOLTON are on the charge in Sky Bet League Two, with an unbeaten run of 11 games (W9 D2) taking them into the play-off places.

Walsall could hardly be suffering a more contrasting fate, as one win since December 19 has plunged them from promotion contention to relegation scrap.

CLICK HERE to build your Saturday coupon

More from Sporting Life

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips