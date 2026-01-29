Newcastle defender MALICK THIAW is averaging 0.76 shots per 90 in the Premier League and will hope to have joy against a Liverpool team who have conceded the second-most set-piece goals (14) in the top flight this term.
DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI has been a shining light for Liverpool and is shooting more than ever, having 3+ shots in his last three home appearances (12 in total) and in four of his last six matches overall.
With Joelinton ruled out injured and Bruno Guimaraes facing another late fitness test after missing the last two matches SANDRO TONALI will have to carry Newcastle's midfield once again and could add to his recent tally of three bookings in five games.
Odds correct at 08:30 GMT (30/1/26)
