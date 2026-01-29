Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Liverpool v Newcastle this week's acca bet builder

Saturday Night Football tips: Liverpool vs Newcastle bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri January 30, 2026 · 26 min ago
CLICK HERE for our 15/1 bet builder
CLICK HERE for our 16/1 bet builder

Newcastle defender MALICK THIAW is averaging 0.76 shots per 90 in the Premier League and will hope to have joy against a Liverpool team who have conceded the second-most set-piece goals (14) in the top flight this term.

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI has been a shining light for Liverpool and is shooting more than ever, having 3+ shots in his last three home appearances (12 in total) and in four of his last six matches overall.

With Joelinton ruled out injured and Bruno Guimaraes facing another late fitness test after missing the last two matches SANDRO TONALI will have to carry Newcastle's midfield once again and could add to his recent tally of three bookings in five games.

Odds correct at 08:30 GMT (30/1/26)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS